Elderly man accused of child sex abuse commits suicide in northern Thailand

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A 72 year old man accused of child sex abuse committed suicide, escaping the legal consequences of his actions. The mother of the 11 year old girl victim revealed that she too had been molested by the same man when she was a child.

The child sex abuse incident came to light when an 11 year old girl sent a message to her 30 year old mother, stating she had been abused by their 72 year old neighbour since she was nine years old, approximately three years ago. The mother, a worker from Nakhon Ratchasima, immediately reported the case to the local police.

The accused, 72 year old Luan, was brought in for questioning at the Ban Dan Police Station in Buriram. He denied all allegations of misconduct towards both the mother and daughter.

However, based on evidence and a joint investigation with social workers, the police charged Luan with child sex abuse and performing indecent acts on a child under 13 years old. Consequently, he was detained at the Ban Dan Police Station, reported Sanook.

The following day, a relative bailed Luan out to fight his case. However, the Ban Dan Police Station later received a report from a village chief stating that Luan had committed suicide by ingesting insecticide at his residence.

The police, along with a doctor from the Ban Dan hospital, collected photographic evidence from the scene of the incident. Due to Luan’s death, the investigation was subsequently closed.

Upon hearing the news of Luan’s death, the victim’s mother, who had returned to work in Nakhon Ratchasima, expressed her belief that his death was too swift a punishment for his crimes. She reported that her daughter’s mental health was improving, though she chose not to inform her of Luan’s death.

In a related development, the 11 year old girl, tormented by the trauma of the sexual abuse, attempted self-harm. Her mother, also a victim of the same perpetrator, was left devastated by the incident.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

