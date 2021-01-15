Customers steadily decline at seafood market due to Covid-19 fears | The Thaiger

image
PHOTO: Mae Klong Market
The tourists’ well-known Mae Klong Seafood Market in the coastal province Samut Songkram is seeing a steady decline of seafood buyers due to fear of Covid-19.

Samut Songkram is a neighboring province of Samut Sakhon, a hot spot of the new wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. Although the Samut Songkhram Municipality has imposed stringent measures on all markets in the province to prevent the virus spread, there are far less seafood customers and tourists coming to the market.

The president of the Samut Songkram Fresh Market Council ensures the public that the market is strictly following the hygienic practices and disease control measures.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Thailand

PHOTO: Thai Tabloid

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

