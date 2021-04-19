Covid UPDATE: 1,390 new infections, 3 new deaths | Thaiger

Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 1,390 new infections, 3 new deaths
Thailand’s CCSA has reported a total of 1,390 new Covid infections today, reported from provinces in the past 24 hours. The tally is a welcome drop in new case reports after the last 5 days’ record levels of new infections. Yesterday there were 1,767 new infections reported by the CCSA.
3 more people have died of Covid-related illnesses, 14,851 people remain un state supervision. Bangkok had 293 new infections and the surrounding provinces 210.
After Bangkok, Chiang Mai reported 197 cases, Chon Buri 98, Samut Prakan (south east of Bangkok) 82, Nonthaburi (directly north west of Bangkok) 39, Nakhon Pathom 38, and Samut Sakhon 32 and Songkhla 32.
Thailand’s total has now reached 43,742 people since the start of Thailand’s outbreak on January 13 last year. Only 6 of today’s new infections were reported.
GRAPH: worldometers.info
Meanwhile, the next school term, scheduled to kick off again next month, could be deferred until June due to the current situation. Thai Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong says the proposed postponement will be discussed with the Office of the Basic Education Commission today.
The Ministry of Interior has just updated their ‘List of Provinces with Entry Restrictions’ bringing the new total to 47. The message from the government is that if you’re in the red zone you should try and stay. At least not leave your province.
Here’s the latest list of colour-coded provinces relating to their entry restrictions with English list underneath…
North 15 provinces
Northeast 15 provinces
Central/East/West 5 provinces +1
South 12 provinces +1
Northern Thailand
1. Kamphaeng Phet
2. Chiang Mai
3. Tak
4. Nan
5. Phayao
6. Phetchabun
7. Phrae
8. Lamphun
9. Uthai Thani
10. Nakhon Sawan
11. Uttaradit
12. Phitsanulok
13. Phichit
14. Lampang
15. Sukhothai
Northeastern Thailand
1. Khon Kaen
2. Chaiyaphum
3. Nakhon Phanom
4. Bueng Kan
5. Buriram
6. Mahasarakham
7. Mukdahan
8. Yasothon
9. Sakon Nakhon
10. Nong Khai
11. Nong Bua Lam Phu
12. Udon Thani
13. Amnat Charoen
14. Surin
15. Ubon Ratchathani
Central, Western and Eastern Thailand
1. Chai Nat
2. Saraburi
3. Singburi
4. Lopburi
5. Nakhon Nayok (new)
Southern Thailand
1. Chumphon
2. Trang
3. Narathiwat
4. Pattani
5. Phang Nga
6. Ranong
7. Songkhla
8. Satun
9. Krabi
10.Surat Thani
11. Nakhon Si Thammarat
12. Phatthalung (new)
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hospital in north-east suspends non-urgent treatment after patient dies of Covid-19
A hospital in the north-eastern province of Buriram has temporarily closed for non-urgent treatment after a patient died from complications arising from Covid-19. Prakhon Chai Hospital has announced the closure on its Facebook page, saying all non-urgent treatment is suspended for 2 days, to allow for deep cleaning and disinfecting of several wards. All medical staff who had contact with the deceased patient will also be tested, as will his wife and family.
The Bangkok Post reports that the 56 year old man worked at a bar in the Klong Toey district of Bangkok. On April 7, he travelled home with his wife, then developed a fever, which he reported to public health officials. He remained at home over the next few days, but developed a bad cough on April 13, which he tried to treat with cough mixture.
By Saturday, April 17, he was reporting exhaustion and was treated at a local clinic. That night, he took a turn for the worse and his wife called for an ambulance. On the way to Prakhon Chai Hospital, the man stopped breathing and medical staff performed CPR. A rapid Covid-19 test in the emergency room showed the man was infected. He died early on Sunday morning.
A disease control official has visited residents in the man’s community, while a staff member at the hospital has urged people not to withhold information on their symptoms, thereby putting others at risk.
Thailand is in the grip of a third wave of Covid-19, with infections rising rapidly and concern about the highly-contagious UK variant, which has now arrived in the country. All provinces have been colour-coded either red or orange, based on their infection level. New restrictions have been implemented across the country, including the closure of all pubs, clubs and other nightlife venues, and a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Australia and New Zealand welcome the first passengers in the southern travel bubble
Whilst travel bubbles remain a bureaucratic nightmare for most SE Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand have opened their first green lanes since April last year, nearly 400 days. For the two countries it allows family and friends to re-unite. For New Zealand it opens the gates for its largest chunk of tourists. In 2019 some 1.5 million tourists visited New Zealand from Australia.
The first flights landed this morning taking advantage of the quarantine-free travel bubble between the 2 countries.
The arrangement means that passengers can fly across the Tasman Sea without going through the mandatory Covid quarantine when they arrive at either end of their journey.
The New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern hailed the success of the 2 countries in coming to grips with Covid-19 and somewhat containing the spread of the virus, allowing the travel corridor to open today.
Australia is home to hundreds of thousands of New Zealand expats who regularly shuffled across the Tasman Sea on the 3 hour flights. Both Air New Zealand and Qantas were scheduling flights for the tentative re-opening to travel.
Meanwhile, Australia’s Deputy PM Michael McCormack says the Oz government remains in active discussions with Singapore as it looks to create another quarantine-free travel bubble.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry insists the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinovac, is effective in protecting recipients against the virus. Dr. Supakit Sirilak from the Department of Medical Science was responding to a claim on social media from a man who says he took a rapid test after receiving the CoronaVac vaccine and it showed he’d developed no immunity whatsoever. Supakit says rapid tests would not pick up on immunity levels and that vaccinated people who want to check they’re protected should only do so through standard laboratory tests.
“The immunity develops 2 weeks after you have had your shots. However, the level of immunity differs based on the virus variants. I am not surprised to see that the rapid test could not detect the immunity because it couldn’t reach the point where the immunity is found, which is spike protein. It needs to be done under standard laboratory conditions with a proven method.”
According to a report in the Bangkok Post, Supakit says he himself received the Chinese vaccine in February and developed immunity 2 weeks later. He adds that the Sinovac jab offers a level of immunity of 114 against the original Covid-19 strain, but that drops to less than half against the mutated strain now spreading in Thailand.
Further research into CoronaVac’s efficacy in Chile indicates a near 48% increase in immunity 14 days after the second dose has been administered, but that increases to over 95% after 70 days. According to the Chilean research, the vaccine is 67% effective against symptomatic infection and 80% effective at preventing death.
Meanwhile, Opas Karnkawinpong from Thailand’s Department of Disease Control says he’s confident case numbers will begin to drop over the next 2 weeks, if people adhere to the government’s disease prevention measures, which include a ban on mass gatherings. Pubs, clubs, and other nightlife venues around the country have also been ordered to close, with a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
