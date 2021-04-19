Covid UPDATE: 1,390 new infections, 3 new deaths | Thaiger

Thailand’s CCSA has reported a total of 1,390 new Covid infections today, reported from provinces in the past 24 hours. The tally is a welcome drop in new case reports after the last 5 days’ record levels of new infections. Yesterday there were 1,767 new infections reported by the CCSA.

3 more people have died of Covid-related illnesses, 14,851 people remain un state supervision. Bangkok had 293 new infections and the surrounding provinces 210.

After Bangkok, Chiang Mai reported 197 cases, Chon Buri 98, Samut Prakan (south east of Bangkok) 82, Nonthaburi (directly north west of Bangkok) 39, Nakhon Pathom 38, and Samut Sakhon 32 and Songkhla 32.

Thailand’s total has now reached 43,742 people since the start of Thailand’s outbreak on January 13 last year. Only 6 of today’s new infections were reported.

GRAPH: worldometers.info

Meanwhile, the next school term, scheduled to kick off again next month, could be deferred until June due to the current situation. Thai Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong says the proposed postponement will be discussed with the Office of the Basic Education Commission today.

The Ministry of Interior has just updated their ‘List of Provinces with Entry Restrictions’ bringing the new total to 47. The message from the government is that if you’re in the red zone you should try and stay. At least not leave your province.

Here’s the latest list of colour-coded provinces relating to their entry restrictions with English list underneath…

North 15 provinces

Northeast 15 provinces

Central/East/West 5 provinces +1

South 12 provinces +1

Northern Thailand

1. Kamphaeng Phet

2. Chiang Mai

3. Tak

4. Nan

5. Phayao

6. Phetchabun

7. Phrae

8. Lamphun

9. Uthai Thani

10. Nakhon Sawan

11. Uttaradit

12. Phitsanulok

13. Phichit

14. Lampang

15. Sukhothai

Northeastern Thailand

1. Khon Kaen

2. Chaiyaphum

3. Nakhon Phanom

4. Bueng Kan

5. Buriram

6. Mahasarakham

7. Mukdahan

8. Yasothon

9. Sakon Nakhon

10. Nong Khai

11. Nong Bua Lam Phu

12. Udon Thani

13. Amnat Charoen

14. Surin

15. Ubon Ratchathani

Central, Western and Eastern Thailand

1. Chai Nat

2. Saraburi

3. Singburi

4. Lopburi

5. Nakhon Nayok (new)

Southern Thailand

1. Chumphon

2. Trang

3. Narathiwat

4. Pattani

5. Phang Nga

6. Ranong

7. Songkhla

8. Satun

9. Krabi

10.Surat Thani

11. Nakhon Si Thammarat

12. Phatthalung (new)

