Covid control zoning revised: No more “red” zones, Chon Buri now “blue” reopening area

With Covid-19 infection rates on a downward trend and active cases at the lowest it’s been since late-June, the CCSA revised it’s colour-coded zoning scale for managing the outbreak and now no provinces are classified as “red” zones under maximum control.

Under the revised zoning, there are now 39 provinces classified as “orange” controlled zones and 30 provinces classified as “yellow” zones under surveillance. The CCSA also added Chon Buri to the “blue” zone provinces and areas which have reopened under pilot tourism schemes. Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phang Nga, and Phuket are also classified as “blue” zones.

The CCSA also notes that more provinces and areas will become “blue” zones with pilot tourism schemes on January 1. Those areas include…

Bung Kan in Northeast Thailand bordering Laos

Nakhon Phanom in Northeast Thailand bordering Laos

Khlong Yai district in Trat, a coastal province bordering Cambodia

Mueang and Aranyaprathet districts in Sa Kaeo, an Eastern province bordering Cambodia

Mueang district in Mukdahan, a Northeast province bordering Laos

Mueang and Sirindhorn districts in Ubon Ratchathani, a Northeastern province bordering Laos and Cambodia

“Orange” zones

**Alcohol sales and consumption at restaurants are still prohibited in “orange” zones.

Khon Kaen, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chumphon, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Trang, Trat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Pattani, Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya, Phatthalung, Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Mae Hong Son, Yala, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Lampang, Lamphun, Satun, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Songkhla, Sa Kaeo, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Surat Thani, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

“Yellow” zones

Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Sawan, Nan, Bung Kan, Buri Ram, Phichit, Phayao, Phrae, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Roi Et, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Sakon Nakhon, Samut Songkhram, Sing Buri, Sukhothai, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani, Ang Thong and Amnat Charoen.