Covid-19 patients in Bangkok sent to other provinces due to overcrowded hospitals | Thaiger

Thailand
Covid-19 patients in Bangkok sent to other provinces due to overcrowded hospitals
To help ease overcrowding at hospitals in Bangkok, where more than 10,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since April 1, some coronavirus patients are now being sent to the neighbouring provinces Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, just south of the capital, for treatment.
Field hospitals are reopening in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the last wave of infections in December and January. In Samut Prakan, 2 dormitories and an auditorium at the local Dhonburi Rajabhat University campus have been converted into field hospitals with 920 available beds, according to health permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit.
So far, around 400 patients infected with Covid-19, who are either asymptomatic or just have mild symptoms, are being treated at the field hospitals at the university in Samut Prakan. Some of the patients were first been treated Bangkok, but were transferred to a field hospital once they were confirmed to be in a stable condition.
Hospitals have become overcrowded this month following the spike in Covid-19 cases, infecting more than 30,000 people since April 1. A spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says there are now 201 Covid-19 patients waiting for hospital beds.
In Bangkok, 37 Covid-19 patients are waiting for hospital beds, according to the city clerk. Some of those patients include those who cannot be admitted to a field hospital like elderly people and autistic children.
Earlier this month, a number of Bangkok hospitals turned away people seeking Covid tests due to a shortage of beds for those who test positive for the virus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Check-in counters at Bangkok airport now used for Covid-19 vaccine screening
Following the drastic slowdown of air travel due to the pandemic, empty check-in counters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport are now being used to service those registering for a Covid-19 vaccine including frontline workers, Airports of Thailand employees, and staff at the airport.
On the airport’s fourth floor for departures, 42 of the check-in desks are now run by local healthcare workers and are being used as screening points where people register for the vaccination and have their temperature and blood pressure checked. They are then given an appointment card.
An operations manager at the airport says that facilitating the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine will help build confidence among passengers. Thailand recently shortened the mandatory quarantine period for those entering Thailand from overseas to 7 days for vaccinated travellers and 10 days for travellers who are coming from countries that have not reported a mutated strain of the virus.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Thai government aims to administer 300,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine each day to fully vaccinate 50 million people in Thailand by the end of the year.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok car riders must wear face masks if 2 or more people in car
Bangkok car riders now must wear a face mask if more than 2 people are in the car. The City Hall made the announcement yesterday, as part of the measures by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19. Family members in the same car aren’t being excluded from the rule. Questions on social media have signaled confusion surrounding wearing masks in cars, but now the news is out that, indeed, anyone in a car with 2 people or more, must mask up or face a 20,000 baht fine.
The mask-wearing mandates have seen stricter enforcement as Thailand has seen daily new Covid infections in the thousands, sparking more questions over locking down the capital. Just yesterday, it saw 901 infections and 4 deaths, prompting a partial lockdown for the capital. Even Thailand’s PM, Prayut-Chan-o-cha was fined for not wearing a mask at a cabinet meeting.
Bars and nightclubs are linked to the majority of Covid-19 cases reported in Bangkok over the past month. Data from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration show that nearly two-thirds of the recent wave of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok traced back to entertainment venues.
Now, a full lockdown decision is expected tomorrow for Bangkok. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is expected to make the recommendation which will be forwarded to the full committee chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The CCSA will also discuss a proposed 21 day quarantine for those travelling from Covid-19 hotspots abroad. The recommended hot spots include India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
In Phuket, which has seen a large number of daily new infections, government officials have threatened to strictly enforce the 20,000 baht face mask fine and contact consular officials for foreigners that refuse to mask up. The vice governor of Phuket has issued a stern warning that all people are required to wear face masks in public at all times.
Today, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control has reported 2,179 new Covid-19 infections and 15 deaths.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Lockdown decision expected tomorrow for Bangkok
A full lockdown decision is expected tomorrow for Thailand’s capital of Bangkok after record daily Covid-19 infections have sent the city into a frenzy trying to stop the spread of the virus. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is expected to make the recommendation which will be forwarded to the full committee chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The CCSA will also discuss a proposed 21 day quarantine for those travelling from Covid-19 hotspots abroad. The recommended hot spots include India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
Yesterday, the capital recorded 901 infections and 4 deaths, sending the city into a partial lockdown with mask wearing compulsory. But even Thailand’s PM was caught skirting the mask-wearing rule as he has had to cough up 6,000 baht after the Bangkok governor fined him for not wearing a face mask while attending a meeting at Government House yesterday.
Thai PBS World reported that a photo of the PM sitting at a meeting table without a face mask was posted on his own Facebook page after the meeting. The photo was later removed, but by then, it had already been shared by eagle-eyed netizens.
Meanwhile, 31 types of businesses in Bangkok were ordered to shutter for at least 2 weeks from yesterday. And, today, 2,179 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths, in Thailand, were reported by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control. The recent wave of infections over the past month makes up more than half of Thailand’s total count with 30,824 people infected with Covid-19 since April 1. This month, 69 Covid patients have succumbed to the virus. There are now 25,973 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand including 169 patients in critical condition.
Bars and nightclubs are linked to the majority of Covid-19 cases reported in Bangkok over the past month. Data from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration show that nearly two-thirds of the recent wave of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok traced back to entertainment venues. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Thailand has reported 59,687 Covid-19 infections and 163 coronavirus-related deaths.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
