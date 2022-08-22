Connect with us

Thailand

Cops tell Thai TikTokers to quit roadside dancing

Published

 on 

The Royal Thai Police warned the nation’s TikTokers to stop dancing to a truck’s horn by the roadside. Truck drivers have also been threatened with a fine of up to 500 baht if they join in the activity.

During the past couple of months, videos of people dancing by the roadside to a truck’s horn have become a viral trend on the Thai TikTok platform. Videos have emerged of people dancing by the roadside, clapping hands, and raising three fingers while a truck pulls up alongside. Trucks then join in the fun by honking their horns to make a rhythm for the people to dance to.

The video has become a challenge to Thai TikTokers of all ages. Recently, the dashcam of a truck revealed a boy standing on the road, not the roadside, attempting the video challenge.

Many Thai netizens and truck drivers have enjoyed the trending videos, but some say that the activity is dangerous and called for the police to stop them before a tragedy occurs.

Yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police and the Director of the Traffic Police Division, Damrongsak Kittipraphat, revealed that the police received a lot of complaints on the issue.

Damrongsak said the activity is dangerous for drivers and residents. Not only that, but drivers could get distracted, lose control of their vehicle, and hit someone. Damrongsak also added that driver’s horn was annoying to residents.

Damronsak warned that truck drivers would be fined if they are caught making or partaking in the videos in the future.

According to the Land Transport Act, Section 14, drivers can honk a horn, especially a long and repeated honking, only when needed or only to prevent accidents. Anyone who fails to comply with the rules will face a fine of up to 500 baht.

SOURCE: Channel 3 | Sanook

 

