Thailand
Cops tell Thai TikTokers to quit roadside dancing
The Royal Thai Police warned the nation’s TikTokers to stop dancing to a truck’s horn by the roadside. Truck drivers have also been threatened with a fine of up to 500 baht if they join in the activity.
During the past couple of months, videos of people dancing by the roadside to a truck’s horn have become a viral trend on the Thai TikTok platform. Videos have emerged of people dancing by the roadside, clapping hands, and raising three fingers while a truck pulls up alongside. Trucks then join in the fun by honking their horns to make a rhythm for the people to dance to.
The video has become a challenge to Thai TikTokers of all ages. Recently, the dashcam of a truck revealed a boy standing on the road, not the roadside, attempting the video challenge.
Many Thai netizens and truck drivers have enjoyed the trending videos, but some say that the activity is dangerous and called for the police to stop them before a tragedy occurs.
Yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police and the Director of the Traffic Police Division, Damrongsak Kittipraphat, revealed that the police received a lot of complaints on the issue.
Damrongsak said the activity is dangerous for drivers and residents. Not only that, but drivers could get distracted, lose control of their vehicle, and hit someone. Damrongsak also added that driver’s horn was annoying to residents.
Damronsak warned that truck drivers would be fined if they are caught making or partaking in the videos in the future.
According to the Land Transport Act, Section 14, drivers can honk a horn, especially a long and repeated honking, only when needed or only to prevent accidents. Anyone who fails to comply with the rules will face a fine of up to 500 baht.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Salon owner who stabbed 2 charged with premeditated murder
Thailand News Today | Thailand to end state of Covid emergency
Two cars plummet into enormous hole on ‘Friendship Highway’ in northeast Thailand
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Transgender stabs boyfriend to death after he hit her with a ganja bong
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Locals angry as Middle Eastern joyriders race through Pattaya
School burned down for robbery netting 500 baht
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
Cops tell Thai TikTokers to quit roadside dancing
Is the 10-year visa attracting Europeans and others to Thailand?
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
5 ways for foreigners to make money in Thailand
LGBTQ+ community hail Singapore’s gay sex repeal
2 teenagers from Klong Toey slum praised for capturing a thief
Save power – government will pay half to clean your aircon
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
Police officer who shot noodle vender sentenced to 25 years
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides3 days ago
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
-
360 Reviews1 hour ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Thailand2 days ago
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
-
South Korea3 hours ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Chon Buri3 days ago
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
-
Thailand3 days ago
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
-
Chon Buri3 days ago
Father tragically drowns while fishing in Chon Buri pond
Recent comments: