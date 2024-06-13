Controversial 500 baht fee on conscripts scrapped after backlash

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A recent directive has cancelled a controversial 500 baht fee for septic tank maintenance levied on conscripts after widespread confusion and criticism. The decision follows revelations that conscripts who earn over 10,000 baht monthly, were left with only a few thousand baht after various deductions.

The Facebook page E-Sor Crushing News 3 posted details yesterday of the expenses for new conscripts in Batch 1/67 of a particular unit. The post stated that conscripts received 7,830 baht for May’s 31 days and an additional 3,160 baht for 12 days in June, totalling 10,990 baht.

The post highlighted the conscripts’ frustration.

“Good heavens!!! New conscripts lament their salary remaining under 5,000 baht after miscellaneous deductions, including a 500 baht fee per head for septic tank maintenance.”

This sparked a vigorous online debate, with many questioning the necessity and high cost of such fees.

The story took another turn when E-Sor Crushing News 3 updated their followers.

“Conscripts rejoice… the unit has cancelled the 500 baht septic tank fee due to a likely misunderstanding.”

The initial report attracted significant public attention. Many online commenters expressed disbelief over the high cost of the septic tank maintenance fee.

“Why should septic tank maintenance cost this much per person?”

This sentiment was echoed across social media platforms, contributing to a growing demand for transparency and fairness in conscript expenses.

Following the uproar, the conscripts’ unit acted swiftly to address the issue. The cancellation of the fee was seen as a positive response to the public outcry, with many lauding the decision as a step towards fairer treatment of conscripts.

The financial strain on conscripts had been a recurring issue. Many conscripts, despite receiving a monthly salary of over 10,000 baht, found themselves with only a fraction of this amount after deductions. Items deducted ranged from essential supplies to seemingly arbitrary fees, further exacerbating their financial woes.

“We receive our salary, but after all the deductions, there’s barely enough left to send back home.”

Fee cancellation

The recent developments have brought some relief and a sense of justice to the conscripts. The decision to cancel the 500 baht fee has been welcomed as a move towards greater accountability and fairness. However, the incident has also highlighted the need for continued scrutiny of conscript expenses to ensure transparency and fairness.

The swift cancellation of the fee reflects the power of social media and public opinion in bringing about change. The conscripts’ plight, once shared online, quickly garnered widespread support and led to an immediate response from their superiors.

In the wake of this controversy, there are calls for a broader review of conscript expenses. Advocates argue that a comprehensive review is necessary to prevent similar issues in the future and to ensure that conscripts receive their full entitlements without undue deductions, reported KhaoSod.

