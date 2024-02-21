Coconut jelly waste transformed into billion-baht bonanza

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Professor Hathaikarn Manuspiya and her team from Chulalongkorn University have turned coconut jelly waste into a goldmine of valuable food ingredients worth billions.

In a bid to tackle food waste and revolutionise the circular economy, the team’s creation, dubbed Cello-Gum, promises to reshape industries and economies alike.

Professor Hathaikarn, the mastermind behind the ingenious creation, hails from Chulalongkorn University’s Petroleum and Petrochemical College. With her brainchild, Cello-Gum, she’s spearheading a transformative journey that sees coconut jelly scraps upcycled into a versatile food additive. Collaborating with industry giants like Ampol Food Processing, the team is on a mission to repurpose tons of discarded coconut jelly, slashing reliance on costly imported additives in Thailand.

“Our additives are not only pure and safe but hold immense market potential.”

But Cello-Gum isn’t just about turning waste into wealth; it’s a catalyst for a zero-waste society, setting new standards for circular economy development. Through their pioneering approach, Professor Hathaikarn’s team aims to elevate the value of agricultural waste, leaving nothing for incineration.

“Our expertise in bacterial cellulose technology allows us to create additives that find applications across various industries, from food to cosmetics.”

The journey from laboratory innovation to industrial application hasn’t been without its challenges. Still, with collaborations like that with Ampol Food Processing, the project has gained traction, even securing prestigious accolades and funding for a dedicated pilot plant, reported The Nation.

Now, with the establishment of Bionext, a spin-off company poised to scale up production, the future looks promising. Professor Hathaikarn envisions a model where agricultural waste powers industries, ushering in a new era of sustainability.

However, the road ahead is paved with opportunities for partnerships and advancements. Cello-Gum is actively seeking joint ventures and engineering expertise to propel its evolution into a full-fledged industry.

In related news, Thai coconuts have become a sensation, captivating the taste buds of the vast Chinese market. Since the initiation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in 2022, these delectable coconuts have found their way into an array of Chinese dishes, from cakes and coffee to hot pot extravaganzas.