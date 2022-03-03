Chinese national in Chon Buri admits he stole women’s underwear, arrested

A Chinese national who admitted to stealing women’s underwear across Chon Buri province has now been arrested. The man didn’t provide reasons for stealing the underwear, but was caught red-handed on CCTV while allegedly stealing underwear from a woman’s house in Chon Buri on Sunday. He is identified as Lin Huagua. Lin is 50 years old.

When Lin was caught on CCTV, the owner of the house he stole from said it was the third time she had heard of underwear stolen in that area of the Sanesuk district. She told The Pattaya News the thief needed to be caught quickly.

“I am afraid that this person may be a disturbed individual”.

After the police identified Lin, they found over 50 pairs of underwear in his room. Lin works as a mechanical parts manufacturer for a Chinese-owned company in the Mueang Chon Buri district. He lives on the company’s property along with other foreign workers. Sanesuk police told TPN Lin is being charged with theft, and he doesn’t have the money to bail himself out. They said after being charged, he will be turned over to immigration police who will likely deport him.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The Pattaya News