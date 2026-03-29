Chinese expat faces uncertainty over visa rules in Thailand

A 34 year old Chinese national living in Pattaya is facing an uncertain future in Thailand after his visa application was rejected and the country weighs tighter entry rules for long-term foreign residents.

Cui Heng arrived in Thailand in July 2023 on a tourist visa, initially exploring whether the country could become a long-term home rather than a temporary escape. After settling in Pattaya, he applied for an education (ED) visa to gain stability, which was granted from March 2024 to March 2026, allowing him to train in Muay Thai and maintain a structured lifestyle.

Cui said he valued Thailand’s openness and social ease, qualities he found lacking back home.

“I just want to live here,” he said. “Thai people are friendly, and I feel comfortable here.”

With his ED visa set to expire, Cui applied for a Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), believing he met all the requirements. The five-year, multiple-entry visa, often called a “digital nomad” visa, allows stays of up to 180 days per visit and targets remote workers or foreigners engaged in authorised cultural or training activities. Despite enrolling at a gym and submitting the required documents, including financial proof, his application was rejected without explanation.

Concerns are also growing over a potential cut to visa-free tourist stays, currently at 60 days, down to 30 days. Re-entering as a tourist remains an option for Cui, but he acknowledged that such a change would add further uncertainty to his plans.

Cui said he has never overstayed or broken any laws, but mentioned encountering pressure to pay informal fees during immigration checks. He did not share specifics, but said the amounts were significant.

He believes outcomes at immigration often come down to unofficial factors such as language skills, personal connections, or money.

“Some people get through easily even if their records aren’t good,” he said. “Others follow the rules and still run into trouble.”

Cui currently spends around 40,000 baht a month on essentials, with little left for discretionary spending. Should visa-free stays be reduced, he plans to make brief trips to neighbouring countries and re-enter, while acknowledging the risks involved.

“I’m not trying to break the law,” he said. “But there aren’t many legal paths for people like me.”

As Thailand considers tighter immigration regulations, Cui’s situation highlights a less visible group of foreigners who are neither tourists nor offenders, but long-term residents navigating an unclear legal landscape and questioning whether their adopted home is becoming less welcoming, reported Bangkok Post.

For the latest updates on Thailand visa rules and what they mean for expats and long-term residents, keep reading at thethaiger.com.