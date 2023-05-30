Canadian boxer accuses Thai restaurant of poisoning him

Photo via Facebook/ Dave Leduc

A Canadian boxer accused a Thai restaurant of poisoning him because of a previous insult to Muay Thai.

The boxer, Dave Leduc, took to Facebook on Sunday, May 28, to share selfies with captions written in Burmese and Cambodian languages.

Apologising for not responding to all the messages, Leduc stated that he had been in the hospital for two days. Expressing suspicion, he believed that the Thai restaurant might have poisoned him. While the doctor assured him of a full recovery, Leduc expressed concerns about his safety, claiming that certain Thai individuals who followed him desired his demise.

Prior to the incident, Leduc had posted a photograph of himself in front of a Thai restaurant in Cambodia, accompanied by a caption stating that he had been invited to dine there, unaware of his ban from Thailand. Despite his ban, Leduc hoped that he wouldn’t be poisoned, concluding the post with a heartfelt message to his supporters in the event of his demise.

The 30 year old Leduc had gained significant popularity in Myanmar by praising Burmese traditional kickboxing as the finest martial art in the world. However, his derogatory remarks about Muay Thai led to his banishment from the Thai boxing industry earlier this year.

Leduc had specifically insulted Muay Thai hero Mr Khanomtom (นายขนมต้ม), claiming that he was merely a captive in Myanmar and had been captured in a submissive manner. He further alleged that the origins of Muay Thai and the existence of Mr Khanomtom were fictional rather than factual.

As a consequence of his insulting remarks against Muay Thai, Leduc was prohibited from entering Thailand and is currently residing in Cambodia.

In April of last year, Leduc challenged renowned Muay Thai boxer Buakhao Banchamek to a fight. He proposed a single nine-minute round, with the winner determined by a knockout. However, Buakhao’s manager, Theerawat Yewyim, informed ThaiRath that although Buakhao discussed the fight and proposed his fee to Leduc, the latter did not agree to the payment terms.

