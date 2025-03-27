British widow’s Thailand dream turns to heartbreak

Husband's ashes come home in a backpack

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott44 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
174 3 minutes read
British widow’s Thailand dream turns to heartbreak
Picture courtesy of Gill Dunn

A British woman paid tribute to her “kind, compassionate” husband, who died after suffering a heart attack on a flight home from their dream holiday in Thailand. The couple’s flight was diverted to India when he took ill and eventually died in a Delhi hospital.

The dead man’s British wife, Gill Dunn, then had the ignominy of bringing her husband’s ashes home in a backpack after going through a “bureaucratic nightmare.”

The 69 year old jetted off to Thailand with her 66 year old husband Paul, for two weeks to celebrate him finishing more than 20 years working for the NHS.

A British woman has told of her heartbreak after her husband suffered a fatal heart attack on a flight home from their dream holiday in Thailand, leaving her to bring his ashes back to the UK in a rucksack.

Related Articles

The trip was “amazing,” Gill said, as they toured temples, rode rickshaws, and even saw elephants. But just two hours into their flight home, Paul suffered a stroke mid-air, forcing an emergency landing in Delhi, India.

British widow's Thailand dream turns to heartbreak | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Gill Dunn

Rushed to hospital, Paul spent two weeks in intensive care before tragically passing away on March 5. His widow was then thrown into a bureaucratic nightmare, battling red tape for weeks before she was finally able to bring her husband home, his remains carried in a backpack.

“Our dream holiday ended in a bureaucratic nightmare. He had wonderful hospital care, but the rest of it was a maze of conflicting information. I can’t tell you the relief I felt to leave India. Every day, it was like a knife in my back.”

Gill and Paul had been together for 42 years and married for 31. She described him as a “quiet man full of kindness and compassion” who had a “twinkle in his eye.”

Their long-anticipated Thailand trip had been perfect, said Gill, a retired volunteer advisor from Leicester.

“Paul was invited to a talk in Bangkok with his old colleagues. After that, we had a fantastic two weeks celebrating his retirement. The people of Thailand were so kind and gentle.”

British widow's Thailand dream turns to heartbreak | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Gill Dunn

But the joy was short-lived. On February 21, as their Thai Airways flight soared home, Paul collapsed. A GP and A&E nurse onboard rushed to help as the pilot diverted to Delhi.

With no accommodation nearby, a nurse allowed Gill to stay in a hospital room next to Paul. Their son, Matthew, and his partner, Amy, flew out to support her.

“At first, the doctors thought Paul was doing okay. Matthew and Amy arrived on the Monday and, luckily, they got to say goodbye to him before he got worse.”

On March 5, Paul lost his fight for life. What followed was a harrowing experience as Gill navigated India’s tangled bureaucracy to bring her husband home.

“The cremation was brutal. We were put in this awful hearse ambulance with Paul’s body in the back. Then, at the cremation site, he was just shoved on some logs and put in an oven.”

British widow's Thailand dream turns to heartbreak | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Gill Dunn

Her ordeal didn’t end there. When she first arrived in Delhi, she was granted an emergency visa, only to be told she needed an immediate exit visa instead. Then came more hoops to jump through, permission from the police and immigration, plus a stack of paperwork including a cremation certificate and death certificate.

‘I had to go to the police station to get permission to leave. The British Embassy was no help. They just sent me an email with a list of funeral directors. It was so frustrating.’

By March 7, after weeks of stress and uncertainty, Gill was finally granted the exit visa she needed, The Daily Mail reported.

“By that Friday night, we had Paul’s remains and all the paperwork. We knew we could finally get home. But I had to carry his ashes in a rucksack.”

She flew back with Matthew and Amy the next day, finally able to grieve properly.

“It was such a relief to be home and know we could lay Paul to rest the way he deserved.”

She hopes her ordeal will encourage authorities to make the process easier for grieving families.

“No one should have to go through this kind of ordeal when they’ve just lost the love of their life.”

Latest Thailand News
Frenchman wanted for fatal prison break arrested in Phuket Phuket News

Frenchman wanted for fatal prison break arrested in Phuket

6 minutes ago
Raintree International School unveils new Sukhumvit campus International Education

Raintree International School unveils new Sukhumvit campus

11 minutes ago
Phuket rolls out EV buses to boost tourism and reduce pollution Phuket News

Phuket rolls out EV buses to boost tourism and reduce pollution

18 minutes ago
Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies Crime News

Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies

27 minutes ago
MP banned for 10 years over vote-buying in Thailand election Thailand News

MP banned for 10 years over vote-buying in Thailand election

35 minutes ago
British widow&#8217;s Thailand dream turns to heartbreak Thailand News

British widow’s Thailand dream turns to heartbreak

44 minutes ago
Thai police surrenders after fatally shooting girlfriend in Nakhon Pathom Thailand News

Thai police surrenders after fatally shooting girlfriend in Nakhon Pathom

57 minutes ago
YouTuber&#8217;s van collides with truck, injuring seven in Nakhon Ratchasima Road deaths

YouTuber’s van collides with truck, injuring seven in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 hour ago
Khon Kaen school janitor accused of assaulting girls Thailand News

Khon Kaen school janitor accused of assaulting girls

1 hour ago
British boxing champ knocked down by law after Thailand drug bust Crime News

British boxing champ knocked down by law after Thailand drug bust

2 hours ago
Singaporean wanted after Thai girlfriend found dead in Bangkok condo Bangkok News

Singaporean wanted after Thai girlfriend found dead in Bangkok condo

2 hours ago
JW Marriott Phuket to host 16th annual Mai Khao Marine Turtle Release Phuket Travel

JW Marriott Phuket to host 16th annual Mai Khao Marine Turtle Release

2 hours ago
Teenagers arrested in Bangkok for homemade gun attack Bangkok News

Teenagers arrested in Bangkok for homemade gun attack

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn rules out Cabinet reshuffle after no-confidence win Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn rules out Cabinet reshuffle after no-confidence win

2 hours ago
Hot weather and thunderstorms expected in upper Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Hot weather and thunderstorms expected in upper Thailand

2 hours ago
Win a complimentary stay at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel &#038; Wellness! Thailand News

Win a complimentary stay at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness!

2 hours ago
East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue Pattaya News

East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue

18 hours ago
Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station Thailand News

Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station

18 hours ago
Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users Thailand News

Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users

18 hours ago
Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate Phuket News

Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate

18 hours ago
Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights Thailand News

Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights

18 hours ago
Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts &#8216;cobra MPs&#8217; Politics News

Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts ‘cobra MPs’

18 hours ago
CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall Bangkok News

CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall

18 hours ago
Patong police crackdown on drink driving nets multiple arrests Phuket News

Patong police crackdown on drink driving nets multiple arrests

18 hours ago
Fire ravages famous Suphan Buri café, no injuries reported Thailand News

Fire ravages famous Suphan Buri café, no injuries reported

18 hours ago
Thailand News
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott44 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
174 3 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies

Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies

27 minutes ago
MP banned for 10 years over vote-buying in Thailand election

MP banned for 10 years over vote-buying in Thailand election

35 minutes ago
Thai police surrenders after fatally shooting girlfriend in Nakhon Pathom

Thai police surrenders after fatally shooting girlfriend in Nakhon Pathom

57 minutes ago
YouTuber&#8217;s van collides with truck, injuring seven in Nakhon Ratchasima

YouTuber’s van collides with truck, injuring seven in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 hour ago