BREAKING: Covid Provincial restriction update – latest from the CCSA | Thaiger

The CCSA has announced its updated restrictions for the 18 ‘red zone’ provinces this afternoon. The new measures start on Sunday and will be in place for at least 2 weeks. The restrictions are basically as we published earlier today. There are no ‘lockdowns’ or curfews despite a popular blogger jumping the gun and posting that there were curfews announced.

Here are the key points as announced by the CCSA late this afternoon…

Across all provinces…

• Closures of schools, all nightlife venues, pubs and clubs

• No events can have more than 50 people

Provincial red zones (listed below)…

• Dining-in allowed until 9pm (but can do takeaway until 11pm)

• Serving of alcohol banned

• Shopping centres and fitness centres to be closed by 9pm

• Convenience stores, markets, supermarkets must be closed by 11pm

Everywhere else…

• Dining-in allowed until 11pm

• Serving of alcohol banned

• Shopping centres to be closed by 9pm

Earlier today it was announced that Red Zones would have to have their restaurants closed at 9pm, and other provinces by 11pm. No alcohol to be served.

The Red Zone provinces are, in no apparent order…

1. Bangkok

2. Chiang Mai

3. Chon Buri

4. Samut Prakan

5. Prachuap Khiri Kan

6. Samut Sakhon

7. Pathum Thani

8. Nakhon Pathom

9. Phuket

10. Nakhon Ratchasima

11. Nonthaburi

12. Songkhla

13. Tak

14. Udon Thani

15. Suphanburi

16. Sa Kaeo

17. Rayong

18. Khon Kaen

Earlier today Public Health Minister Anutin Chanvirakul said that the government is “confident it can overcome the current Covid-19 crisis without needing to impose a nationwide lockdown”.

