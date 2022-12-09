Connect with us

Thailand

Bangkok could hit lows of 18°C next week | GMT

Published

 on 

TABBA requests 4am closing time during the festive season, Beastly reptile crocs the world of a small village in southern Thailand, Pattaya officials continue to struggle with the homeless problem and Bangkok could hit lows of 18°C next week.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand9 seconds ago

Bangkok could hit lows of 18°C next week | GMT
Thailand26 seconds ago

Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Hot News24 mins ago

Australia charges Chinese nationals in US online scam totalling over US$100 million in losses
Sponsored2 days ago

Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
Hot News41 mins ago

US to send Ukraine anti-drone military aid package worth US$275 million
Thailand15 hours ago

Woman goes bananas after children steal her fruit and sues them for 24,000 baht
China15 hours ago

China says Covid has weakened as it announces loosening of strict policies
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand15 hours ago

Dog carries baby’s corpse out of a forest in eastern Thailand
Events16 hours ago

Travis Scott to headline Rolling Loud Thailand festival
Thailand16 hours ago

9 year old boy rescued after falling into 2-metre deep well
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Sexy Thai model exposed as an identity thief and transwoman
South16 hours ago

Whale washes up on beach in South Thailand
Transport17 hours ago

Last jumbo – the last Boeing 747 leaves the gate
Weather17 hours ago

Bangkok could hit lows of 18°C next week
Thailand17 hours ago

Geminids meteor shower predicted to hit Thailand on December 14 
Crime17 hours ago

Kuwaiti overstayer busted in Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending