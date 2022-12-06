Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand | GMT

Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand. Flood warning in 11 southern provinces for December 8th-11th. Officials seize 25 tonnes of illegal meat from the Chon Buri factory. NT helps create driving app.- all are coming up today.

