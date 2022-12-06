Connect with us

Thailand

Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand | GMT

Published

 on 

Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand. Flood warning in 11 southern provinces for December 8th-11th. Officials seize 25 tonnes of illegal meat from the Chon Buri factory. NT helps create driving app.- all are coming up today.

Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel 

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand40 seconds ago

Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand | GMT
Crime14 hours ago

Everything stolen from Danish man’s 3 homes on Koh Samui
Vietnam16 hours ago

Thai Vietjet resumes Bangkok-Da Lat flights after 3-year break
Chon Buri16 hours ago

A mother and baby escape blaze in Chon Buri with severe burns
Politics16 hours ago

Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Technology17 hours ago

Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News17 hours ago

Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Phang Nga17 hours ago

Four orcas spotted playing near the Similan Islands
Economy18 hours ago

Arrogant Thai construction company rips off Myanmar migrant workers
Bangkok19 hours ago

Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Malaysia20 hours ago

Big Joke ready to extradite Malaysian super-crook ‘Teddy’
Hot News20 hours ago

Thai govt’s chemical castration policy takes effect next month
Transport21 hours ago

RTP urges Thai drivers not to ignore e-tickets, they’re real, not fake
Transport22 hours ago

A few good apples – Taxi drivers are not all bad
Hot News22 hours ago

Pro-monarchy ‘dictator’ must be stopped from retiring in Australia, say Thai asylum activists
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending