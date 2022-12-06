Thailand
Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand | GMT
Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand. Flood warning in 11 southern provinces for December 8th-11th. Officials seize 25 tonnes of illegal meat from the Chon Buri factory. NT helps create driving app.- all are coming up today.
Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand | GMT
Everything stolen from Danish man’s 3 homes on Koh Samui
Thai Vietjet resumes Bangkok-Da Lat flights after 3-year break
A mother and baby escape blaze in Chon Buri with severe burns
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Four orcas spotted playing near the Similan Islands
Arrogant Thai construction company rips off Myanmar migrant workers
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Big Joke ready to extradite Malaysian super-crook ‘Teddy’
Thai govt’s chemical castration policy takes effect next month
RTP urges Thai drivers not to ignore e-tickets, they’re real, not fake
A few good apples – Taxi drivers are not all bad
Pro-monarchy ‘dictator’ must be stopped from retiring in Australia, say Thai asylum activists
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
Police seize board game after claims it could cause insurrection in Thailand
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
Phuket sees over 50,000 Russian tourists in past month
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Pattaya’s Walk and Eat food festival coming up
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
The WHO rename monkeypox to avoid racist stereotypes
Ukraine’s hotline for surrendering Russian soldiers sees 100 enquiries a day
New drug marks major milestone in slowing Alzhemier’s
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis4 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
-
Crime2 days ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Thailand4 days ago
Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand
-
Environment4 days ago
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
-
Thailand4 days ago
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand