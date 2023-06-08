Double vision: Young Thai-British girl fights diabetes and blindness to chase teaching dreams

Picture courtesy of บ้านดุง อัพเดต Bandung Update

A nine year old Thai-British girl battling diabetes and blindness is preparing to undergo eye surgery so she can fulfil her dreams of becoming a teacher in Ban Dung, Udon Thani, Thailand.

The girl, Angel, admired for her cheerful nature, is loved by everyone in her village who wishes for a speedy recovery from her debilitating vision-threatening condition called diabetic retinopathy.

Diabetic retinopathy is caused when high blood sugar damages blood vessels in the retina, a light-sensitive layer of cells in the back of the eye. Damaged blood vessels can swell and leak, causing blurry vision or stopping blood flow.

Today, Angel’s mother will take her to Udon Thani Centre Hospital to rest before undergoing the surgery. Meanwhile, Weeraphon Raksmewong, an administrator of the Ban Dung Facebook page, has volunteered to provide transport for the mother-daughter duo to and from the hospital, reported KhaoSod.

Angel’s mother shared a clip of her daughter, excited about the upcoming procedure, hugging her favourite doll Cherry. Angel expressed her eagerness to see her friends at school again and to continue her studies. As news of her condition spread on social media, well-wishers from various online communities sent their prayers and blessings for a swift recovery.

Amphon, Angel’s mother, revealed that during surgery, the doctors will operate on one eye before proceeding with the other at a later date. This is to prevent any possible infection from spreading to both eyes. Representatives from the Family and Child Centre will also visit Angel to offer their support.

With the help of all the encouragement from the community, Angel’s family hopes that the eye surgery will successfully restore her vision, allowing her to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher. To inquire about Angel’s progress or offer support, people can contact Amphon at 099-0602629 or Weeraphon at 087-4239393, the Ban Dung page administrator.