Thailand

4 year old drowns in pool at Chon Buri villa

Yesterday, a 4 year old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a villa in Suthathip district in the eastern province of Chon Buri.

Rescue workers from Rojanathamsathan Rescue Unit rushed to the scene at 8:30pm yesterday but sadly couldn’t save 4 year old Falah Senluang.

Falah’s family told police they had travelled to the two-story villa from Samut Prakan province in central Thailand for a holiday.

The family were eating at the back of the house while 4 year old Falah was playing in the pool. Relatives said they noticed the child was quiet and when they went to check on him, he was already sinking to the bottom of the pool. Falah’s family quickly got him out of the pool and called for assistance right away.

Rescue workers rushed to the villa and tried to save Falah to the best of their ability, but he later died at the scene.

Drowning is the number one cause of death of children under 15 years old in Thailand.

SOURCE: NaewNa

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Loong
    2022-05-30 16:17
    That should be a criminal act! What parent with half a brain will allow a 4 year old to play unsupervised in a pool!
    Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University.

