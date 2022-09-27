169 Thai police officers dismissed for serious violations

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) revealed that 169 officers were dismissed this year due to serious disciplinary violations while another 215 officers were punished and disciplined.

The Office of the Police Commission met with caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan yesterday for an overview of the RTN’s fiscal year for the last meeting of 2022.

The meeting discussed human resource management, salaries, special compensation, guidelines on how police officers should behave, and information on serious misconduct practices by the RTP.

RTP spokesperson Yingyot Thepchamnong revealed 169 police officers were fired because of serious disciplinary violations, and 19 were sacked this month alone.

Yingyot added that another 215 were disciplined, and 27 of them were punished this month.

Yingyot pointed out that the punishment process of the Royal Thai Police is swift and severe and helps to quickly rid the RTP of any bad elements.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Kom Chad Luek

