10 Unique Superstitions of Thai People

Thai culture is full of the supernatural, and here are some superstition that have been passed from generations and the reasons behind it!

Every country has its own unique culture and beliefs that make them different from others. Some ideas are based on tradition, while others are based on religion and superstitions.

As Thailand is an Asian country with the majority of local people being Buddhists, many Thai people are very superstitious and have a lot of unique beliefs.

Thailand is home to various myths that are based on a variety of different phenomena and religious events. From wanting to know about pregnancy scares, color codes, mysterious festivals, or the perfect day to cut your hair, there are myths about some of the most peculiar, random, and humorous topics.

