Two deaths in Krabi over first two ‘seven days of danger’ | The Thaiger

Two deaths in Krabi over first two ‘seven days of danger’
Two deaths have been reported on day two of Krabi’s New Year seven days of danger
A Swedish tourist and a Thai have died in Krabi road accidents for the first two days of the ‘seven days of danger’ campaign.
At 10am yesterday a 33 year old Swedish tourist big bike driver was crushed by a trailer after he collided with another motorbike on Phetkasem main Road in Ao Lueak, Krabi.
Another Thai female driver died in a road accident in on Phetkasem main Road Nuea Klong, Krabi this morning.
The woman was driving her car and appears to have lost control of her vehicle. The car collided with a tree on the central reservation. Police believe that the woman may have fallen asleep at the wheel.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Blacklisted Egyptian arrested in Krabi, changed one letter in his passport name
An Egyptian man, who had already been blacklisted for 10 years, has now been arrested in Ao Nang, Krabi after entering the country by making a minor change to his name.
Krabi Immigration Police Chief Col Supparueak Pankoson says, “27 year old Egyptian man Motazz Aly Mohammed Alyelnoby was arrested on Tuesday.”
“We have found that Alyelnoby was suspected of overstaying his visa in Thailand. Officers went to a house in Ao Nang. They found Alyelnoby at the house. ”
“He was arrested back in April for overstaying his visa by 931 days and, at that time, had been blacklisted from entering the country for 10 years.”
“After that he got a new passport by changing his name from ‘i’ to ‘y’ – ‘Motazz Ali’ to ‘Motazz Aly’. Then he entered the country again.”
“He has confessed that he was operating a restaurant in Ao Nang with his friend. He will now be deported.”
New red flags set up at Maya Bay to prevent tourist swimmers
The Mu-Koh Phi Phi National Park Officers have set new red flags around Maya Bay to prevent boats and tourists swimming into the area.
Red flags and signs have also been placed at the Bay’s entrance that to prevent entry and swimming into the closed bay.
National park officer say that there were some tour boat operators who have suggested tourists to swim into Maya Bay area. Some tourists have swum and entered coral restoration area.
Maya Bay was closed indefinitely, extending an initial six month closure earlier this year.
Read more about the indefinite closure HERE.
Frequent schools of black-tip reef sharks are being sighted swimming in knee-deep water around the beaches of the Phi-Phi islands, causing hope among conservationists that the closure is starting to help the tourist-magnet recover.
Read more about the reef sharks returning to Maya Bay HERE.
Krabi man arrested after shooting his friend with an M16 rifle
The Plai Praya Police in Krabi have been notified that a man has sustained serious injuries after being shot at a house in Plai Praya.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find blood all over the floor. Bullet holes were found in the windows and doors of the residence. Four M16 rifle cartridges were found on the ground
23 year old Suppachock Bangsok, a motorbike mechanic, had sustained serious injuries as a result of bullet wounds and had already been taken to Krabi Hospital in critical condition.
32 year old Kietisak Choochaui, the alleged gunman, was later arrested at his house nearby.
Kietisak told police that he was jealous as Suppachock was always talking with his wife. Kietisak admitted that he and his wife have being separated as they were having problems with their relationship.
Kietisak was taken to Plai Praya Police Station where he has been assisting police with their enquiries.
