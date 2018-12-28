Two deaths in Krabi over first two ‘seven days of danger’ | The Thaiger

Two deaths have been reported on day two of Krabi’s New Year seven days of danger

A Swedish tourist and a Thai have died in Krabi road accidents for the first two days of the ‘seven days of danger’ campaign.

At 10am yesterday a 33 year old Swedish tourist big bike driver was crushed by a trailer after he collided with another motorbike on Phetkasem main Road in Ao Lueak, Krabi.

Another Thai female driver died in a road accident in on Phetkasem main Road Nuea Klong, Krabi this morning.

The woman was driving her car and appears to have lost control of her vehicle. The car collided with a tree on the central reservation. Police believe that the woman may have fallen asleep at the wheel.





