Meet Kluay Hom, Krabi’s friendly neighborhood boar

A domesticated boar in Krabi is the luckiest boar in the world! The year old boar’s favourite food is fruit (watching the waistline!) especially bananas. He takes a bath every day before going to bed.

The friendly wild boar lives at a house in Lam Thap, Krabi with 40 year old Napapat Khaoluan and his family. The boar weighs about as much as the owner at a hefty 60 kilograms.

Khun Napapat says. “The boar is called Kluay Hom (Banana) and is now one year old. He is a mix between wild boar and a local species. Last year his mother gave birth to 14 boar babies but the mother’s milk was not enough for all the babies. So I took Kluay Hom home and now he is part of my family.”

“I feed him with bottled milk and fruits. He also likes to eat sticky rice with fried chicken and milk tea. He eats everything that we eat. And lots of bananas every day.”

“He is very special pig. He loves me and my family. When people come to the house that he isn’t familiar with he chases them away. He also follows me everywhere. Every night he looks forward to his bath before going to bed. Kluay Nom is very smart – I think he can understand human language.”