Krabi
Meet Kluay Hom, Krabi’s friendly neighborhood boar
A domesticated boar in Krabi is the luckiest boar in the world! The year old boar’s favourite food is fruit (watching the waistline!) especially bananas. He takes a bath every day before going to bed.
The friendly wild boar lives at a house in Lam Thap, Krabi with 40 year old Napapat Khaoluan and his family. The boar weighs about as much as the owner at a hefty 60 kilograms.
Khun Napapat says. “The boar is called Kluay Hom (Banana) and is now one year old. He is a mix between wild boar and a local species. Last year his mother gave birth to 14 boar babies but the mother’s milk was not enough for all the babies. So I took Kluay Hom home and now he is part of my family.”
“I feed him with bottled milk and fruits. He also likes to eat sticky rice with fried chicken and milk tea. He eats everything that we eat. And lots of bananas every day.”
“He is very special pig. He loves me and my family. When people come to the house that he isn’t familiar with he chases them away. He also follows me everywhere. Every night he looks forward to his bath before going to bed. Kluay Nom is very smart – I think he can understand human language.”
Krabi
Millions of soldier crabs found on Krabi beach
Millions of soldier crabs have once again been found cavorting around Klong Sai Din Dang Noi Beach in Mueang Krabi after three years.
Niwat Wattanayommanaphon, a committee member of the Krabi local conservationist group says, “These soldier crabs were last seen three years ago. They have shown up again this year. The crab species is about one centimetre wide and its shell is a bright orange. We can see them when it is low tide.”
“They are staying in a group along one kilometre of the beach. These soldier crabs are mostly seen on this beach as there is lots of plankton here for their food.
“This is just one part of the amazing Krabi which is attracting more tourists. These soldier crabs also show that the beach is still abundant in marine life. We have to keep finding ways to conserve their eco-system.”
Krabi
A new dusitD2 opening in Krabi later this year
Dusit International has signed a management agreement with Vogue Pranang Bay Resort Company to run the new dusitD2 in Ao Nang, poised to open at the end of this year. The hotel will be the second Dusit property in Krabi.
Located 25 km from Krabi International Airport, the new dusitD2 Ao Nang is located on a hillside in downtown Ao Nang, yet within walking distance to the beach.
The downtown location is also within walking distance of supermarkets, convenience stores, cafés and fast-food outlets.
DusitD2 Ao Nang comprises 173 rooms and suites with a choice of sea, mountain and pool views.
Amenities include an indoor and outdoor all-day-dining restaurant, a lobby bar, an outdoor swimming pool with a separate kids’ pool, a fitness centre, a spa, and a 200 square metre ballroom.
For families travelling with children, dusitD2 Ao Nang also features an extensive kids’ playground that will keep the hotel’s youngest guests entertained throughout their stay.
Popular activities in Krabi around dusitD2 Ao Nang include jungle trekking, sightseeing excursions and boat trips to some of Thailand’s most stunning beaches and islands, located within protected national marine parks, for snorkelling, scuba diving, kayaking and bird-watching.
Krabi’s famous limestone hills and caves also attract climbers from around the world, especially the limestone rock faces at Railay Beach, where several popular rock-climbing schools can be found.
Dusit International currently operates 27 hotels across four brands worldwide, and is rapidly expanding its footprint in key global markets. dusitD2 Ao Nang will be the third dusitD2 branded hotel in Thailand, following dusitD2 Chiang Mai and dusitD2 Kao Yai.
Krabi
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
With thousands of tourists heading out to islands around Phuket and Phang Nga Bay every day, all with their lunches and snacks packed up in plastic bags and polystyrene, you can imagine how much waste is produced.
So Thais online have been full of praise for tourists using traditional “pinto thao” food containers instead of plastic bags to take their picnic meals into Krabi’s Than Bok Khorani Marine National Park.
Park officials were at the same time handing out cloth bags to visitors, in response to a Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment ban on plastic bags and foam containers at all 154 national parks.
Among those cheering the development was noted marine expert Assistant Professor Thon Thamrongnawasawat, who shared the story on Facebook this morning, drawing 12,000 “likes”.
Thon said he appreciated how park officials, tour operators and visitors, both Thai and foreign, had made what had been “impossible in the past” possible now.
The Head of the Than Bok Khorani National Park Weerasak Srisatjang says, “The national park has issued policy ‘bring garbage back to land’ especially at marine tourism destinations. There are at least 1,000 tourists visiting islands in Krabi, alone.”
“We have contacted tour operators make sure that tourists understand about the garbage crisis. Many tour groups are preparing lunch boxes for their customers in Pinto. Some tourists have their own Pintos.”
The ministry’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation imposed the ban on single-use plastic at all 154 national parks and seven zoos on August 12.
Park chief Weerasak Srisajjang told his crew to also lend tourists cloth bags to use while in the park, which reportedly gets at least 1,000 visitors a day.
SOURCES: The Nation, The Thaiger
