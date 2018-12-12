Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam? | The Thaiger

News
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Hundreds of Chinese tour buses are clogging the tiny streets around ‘old Kathu’ on the northern side of Phra Phuket Kaew Road every day to drop the tourists off at the Kathu Temple. The temple now has a full commercial operation offering religious amulets, some of them selling for 20,000 baht and more.
Tourists are guided around some of the temple’s displays and artefacts, and told stories about the displays, real or otherwise.
Spotlight Phuket, who went public with the story of police corruption in Patong last October, has described the commercial enterprise as a ‘scam’.
Speaking to two people involved in the daily operations of the tours on site, they admitted that the temple was working in conjunction with a Chinese tour company.
The tourists are being told that the amulets will ‘give them good luck’. We weren’t able to get any proof of these claims.
The temple’s commercial activities are another example of innocent Chinese tourists being dropped off at various activities, not included in their original agenda, where they are ‘encouraged’ to purchase over-priced, gems, latex (rubber products), herbs and herbal products, dried fruits and, in this case, religious amulets.
The issue of a Buddhist community temple being involved in questionable commercial activities is now being investigated by concerned local officials and police. A translator who works with one of the Chinese tour companies visiting the temple, says that the bus companies are being offered around 50% of the sales made to their tour groups as an incentive to bring the bus groups to the temple.
In the meantime the buses are causing traffic problems with the small streets of the adjacent village completely unsuited to the large buses meandering through the roads to get to the Kathu Temple.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Chiang Rai
Cave-rescue mural now moved to official Tham Luang memorial
by Natthawat Laping
The large mural depicting “The Heroes” from the dramatic cave rescue in Chiang Rai in June/July this year has now been installed at the new memorial pavilion at the mouth of the Tham Luang cave.
The 14×3 metre canvas was moved from Wat Rong Khun this morning, along with another two paintings of the smaller size (each is 4 x 3 metre) under the title “Nang Non”. One was created by National Artist Chalermchai Kositpipat and the other created by various northern artists.
Somluk Pantiboon, the artist who led the team that built the teak pavilion commemorating the rescue of the 13 members of the Mu Pa football club from flooded Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district in June and July, said the facility was 95 per cent complete.
He credited the fast pace of construction to the dedication of those involved, adding that such a project would normally take 18 months rather than four.
Somluk said setting the pillars revealed a fine, soft soil rendered golden in colour due to its high iron oxide content. They mixed it with the concrete used for parts of the structure.
“The soil is yellow, just like the mud that oozed out of the cave during the rescue mission,” he said.
Those parts of the pavilion have a unique golden hue as a result, negating the need for exterior paint and nicely matching the colour of the teak.
Somluk’s team has also prepared a site in front of the pavilion where a statue of Lt-Commander Saman Gunan, the former Navy Seal who died during the rescue mission, will be erected on Thursday.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Phuket
Two youths arrested over bag snatching in Phuket Town
Phuket Police have arrested two suspects after they snatched a bag containing cash and a mobile phone from pedestrian in Phuket Town.
Phuket Police have arrested 19 year old Chanatiip ‘Lip’ Samartkit from Phuket and a 15 old boy from Nakhon Si Thammarat. They were both arrested at a rental room in Rassada, east of Phuket Town.
The arrest follows police being notified on Sunday that two suspects had snatched a bag from a pedestrian walking on Bangkok Road in Phuket Town. The bag contained 10,000 baht cash and a mobile phone. The two suspects sped away on a motorbike.
Chanatip told police that they were searching for victims along Bangkok Road as they don’t have a job and have no money.
They were both taken to the Phuket City Police Station to face legal action.
Thailand
