Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Following a few days of negative publicity over its dual-pricing policy for rapid Covid antigen test for passengers at the airport, or at Tha Chatchai checkpoint for people coming by road, you would have thought there’d been some “there’s been a misunderstanding” noises coming out of city hall.
But no.
In fact Phuket officials are doubling down on the controversy that sees foreigners charged 500 baht for the rapid test, even if they have a work permit and pay into the local health insurance, if they have to get a Covid test when they arrive.
(So far the ‘rapid test’ hasn’t proved so rapid with some passengers complaining that they are having to wait up to 90 minutes for their test results)
When people arrive on the island they either have to have a negative PCR test from the past 72 hours, proof of being fully vaccinated OR take a rapid antigen test. For Thais the charge for that test is nada, nothing, zero. For foreigners, all foreigners, the charge is 500 baht. Earlier the local government said that everyone would be charged 300 baht each. But some public servant had a ‘cunning plan’ and changed the policy to Thais – free, Foreigners – 500 baht just a day later.
Whilst comments on the internet huff and puff about boycotting the island and raging about the 2-tier pricing (it’s a popular clickbait topic by bloggers), officials merely said that people should just wait until May 1 when the policy will be lifted anyway. When the Phuket Governor announced the arrival procedures earlier this week he said that it would run for the rest of April.
Jatuphong Kaewsai from Phuket’s Provincial Hall fobbed off enquiries by confirming with Coconuts that not even tax-paying foreigners are exempt from the policy, and…
“If they want to travel to Phuket without having to face such a problem, they can come on May 1.”
He also reminded passengers that “travellers with proof of vaccination or a negative test result are exempt from testing”.
That’s all very well but, so far, there’s been a paucity of foreigners offered or scheduled for a Covid vaccination, even on Phuket where the roll out is well advanced compared to the rest of the country.
With the rising number of cases, particularly in Bangkok, a major feeder market for the island, and Phuket’s own rising infection load, it remains likely that the policy could be extended beyond the end of April.
Here’s a sample of some of the comments made on The Thaiger about the mater, not all condemning the policy…
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Japan poised for Covid-19 state of emergency declaration
Japan was prepared to declare a state of emergency in four regions including Tokyo today, after 860 new Covid-19 infections yesterday. These are the highest numbers seen since January when the previous state of emergency went into effect. Infection numbers are rising again after restrictions were lifted last month. The dire situation in Japan of the Covid-19 fourth wave casts new doubts on the plans to host the Tokyo Olympics in just 3 months.
A top spokesperson for the Japanese government reassured that they plan to take strong action, but will keep a narrow focus to target outbreaks and minimize the timeframe that lockdowns and harsh regulations are necessary. They are considering reducing train and bus services to discourage travellers who could spread Covid-19, as Japan approaches its annual Golden Week on April 29 to May 5.
Much like the Songkran holiday in Thailand, Golden Week is a collection of four national holidays in all occurring Japan in a seven-day period. And like Songkran, it is traditionally one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, but will likely be mostly muted due to unfortunately timed Covid-19 outbreaks in Japan like in Thailand.
Japanese officials are struggling with the optics of banning sports fans from attending events to battle the current outbreak, while simultaneously projecting the image of preparedness to safely host the biggest sporting event in the world, the Olympics. Only 1.2 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Japan, only 1% of the population, meaning there is no change of herd immunity being achieved before the Olympic games are scheduled to begin July 23.
Covid-19 vaccination started in Japan in mid-February, inoculating mostly health care workers and emergency responders, and extending availability to those over 65 on April 12. But extremely high vaccine approval standards, along with supply chain problems such as staffing shortages, distribution hangups, and delayed shipments have stymied progress. Japanese culture is also not particularly open to vaccination, tending to be suspicious of injections, making the task of herd immunity a monumental challenge. It remains to be seen if Japan can get from a state of emergency to a successful and Covid-19 safe Olympics in the span of just 90 days.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post and South China Morning Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
World
India: Double mutant Covid-19 variant depletes oxygen supply
India has been overrun with the new “double mutant” Covid-19 virus variant, overwhelming hospitals and depleting oxygen supplies. Over 330,000 new Covid-19 infections were announced today with 2,000 deaths per day. Hospitals around the country are desperate for oxygen supplies for patients on ventilators, as Max Smart Hospital and Max Hospital Saket even took to Twitter to plead for supplies. They tweeted that 700 new patients arrived and they had less than 1 hour of oxygen supply remaining.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi planned a minimum of 3 meetings to address the crisis, and develop a solution for the lack of critical medical supplies, medications, and oxygen across India. The government failed to restrict huge public gatherings around the country including massive traditional weddings, political rallies, cricket matches, and the Kumbh Mela festival, a gathering in the city of Haridwar that drew about 25 million mostly maskless Hindu pilgrims to one of the world’s largest religious events.
Now India faces much stronger restrictions to try to contain the rapidly spreading Covid-19 outbreak. New Delhi remains in lockdown, with the northern state of Uttar Pradesh shutting down tomorrow, restricting the 240 million residents there. Maharashtra has barred all non-essential services. While hospital struggle to provide care for the influx of new Covid-19 infected patients, a fire broke out in a Mumbai hospital killing 13 patients.
Other countries have begun closing their border to Indian travellers as well. Canada has cancelled all flights from India and Pakistan, while the United Arab Emirates imposed travel restrictions for travellers from India as of yesterday. While in January India maintained hope that they had dodged the bullet of a major pandemic, the current double mutant spread shows no signs of waning any time soon.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s healthcare sector may become overwhelmed with increasing Covid infections
Thailand’s healthcare sector could get overwhelmed with the increasing number of daily Covid-19 infections. Today, the country is reporting the highest amount of daily infections at 2,070 with 4 deaths, leading many to wonder if the nation will have enough medical facilities to treat Covid patients. Recently, health authorities have began responding more to the situation by launching additional field hospitals and “hospitels“, (hotels that have turned into temporary hospitals).
But, the CCSA has announced that 146 medics have been infected with the virus, with 33 being infected at work. Now, team members who worked closely with those medics that were infected are having to leave the frontlines to undergo quarantine. But the director-general of the Medical Services Department is allaying concerns for now, as he says the number of infections is still far too small to put pressure on medical facilities.
He says there are about 400,000 medical workers under the Public Health Ministry. And, if you count private hospital staff, the number is estimated to be about 700,000. As for the field hospitals and hospitels, he says that they only require small medical teams, with a ratio of 1 nurse to 20 patients.
He warned, however, that medical services in some areas may be affected if a sizeable number of their employees become infected or is forced to go into quarantine. For example, more than 100 medical personnel in Udon Thani province have recently been quarantined due to risk of infection.
Thailand currently has 20,000 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, which is far from the amount of available medical personnel to treat them. However, if the ongoing wave of Covid-19 infections continues, the collapse of the healthcare sector may be unavoidable as medics will also have to treat patients with other diseases. An opposition MP and medical doctor, recently warned that if the country’s medical sector becomes overwhelmed, it would not just be Covid patients that would die, but others who are denied treatment for other diseases.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Japan poised for Covid-19 state of emergency declaration
India: Double mutant Covid-19 variant depletes oxygen supply
Massaman curry named world’s #1 food by CNN Travel
Thailand News Today | Covid numbers spike, Phuket’s ‘sandbox’ still on track | April 23, 2021
Biochar could solve smoke pollution problem in Chiang Mai
Thailand’s healthcare sector may become overwhelmed with increasing Covid infections
2 young Thai women suffering from obesity die after contracting Covid-19
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from foreign men he met through online dating
High-risk warning issued for Phuket International Airport passenger van riders
Pattaya, Chon Buri gives timeline of visited places of those infected with Covid
More staff to man Covid-19 hotlines after complaints of unanswered calls
Lumbini Airport aim to bring Buddhist Thais to Nepal
Suspected insurgent shot and killed by rangers after bomb attack in Narathiwat
PM Prayut will skip ASEAN summit addressing Myanmar situation, says he needs to deal with Covid situation
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Doctors in India see alarming rise in severe Covid symptoms in younger patients
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Bangkok is now a red zone. Government gives people today to get back from Songkran break.
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
- Drugs20 hours ago
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
- Bangkok4 days ago
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines