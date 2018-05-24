A team of officers from the 5th Infantry Division of the Royal Thai Army and the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command have raided ‘JP Adventure’ shop in Wichit.

Officers arrested a 37 year old woman, Sonklin Janmamuang. Officers seized 47 electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) and 193 bottles of e-cigarette liquids. Officers also seized 6 cans of ‘baraku’. Each can contained 50grams.

Sonklin was taken to Wichit Police Station to face legal action.

Vaping, the popular alternative to smoking cigarettes, might be OK where you come from, but in Thailand sucking on your favourite ‘vape’, or even bringing them into the country, could put put you in a Thai prison for ten years.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong