Chon Buri man dies of heart attack in market restroom

A man has died of a heart attack in a market restroom yesterday in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province. A cleaner who found the body said she had gone to check on the man in the restroom after he had been in there for a strangely long time. She then found him dead on the toilet.

Sri Racha police arrived on the scene to find the man, identified as 50 year old bus driver Wittaya Boonbanchong. They also found his white Isuzu pickup truck near the restroom. Wittaya’s friend Waiphot, also a bus driver, said that Wittaya suffered from heart disease and had not received proper medicine for a long time. Waiphot told police…

“My friend did not have time to travel to a hospital in Rayong province where he has registered for his healthcare.”

Authorities took Wittaya’s body to a nearby hospital to wait for his relatives.

According to Bangkok Heart Hospital, the number of Thais who have died from cardiovascular diseases has increased in the past 10 years. The risk of many of these diseases increases with age, and men are more at risk of heart attacks than women. Wittaya was one of the victims of this tragic health problem.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Bangkok Heart Hospital