Chon Buri field worker believed to have died of heat stroke

A Chon Buri worker was found lying dead in the cassava field where he worked in Phanat Nikhom district yesterday. His co-worker who found him said she found his tractor still running with no one around it, so she went to check, and found the man lying completely motionless. Police suspect that the man, 58 year old Seree Hiranrat, died of a heat stroke from being out in the sun, and from his overall health conditions.

The co-worker who found Seree had first tried pouring water on his head, and when he still did not wake up, she called police. Rescuers tried to revive Seree, but couldn’t. The Pattaya News reports that a group of locals gathered around Seree.

Another worker, a construction worker, was killed on the job last month in Rayong when a gas pipe fell on him. A backhoe that was supposed to lift the pipe couldn’t handle the pipe’s weight, and the pipe fell into a ditch where three workers were connecting gas pipes.

In February, three workers were killed and four others injured when a structure collapsed at a construction site for the luxury complex One Bangkok. It was believed that the structure collapsed while workers were pouring mortar on the first story of the building, which is off Rama 4 Road in the capital’s Pathum Wan district. The massive project paused construction following orders from the Bangkok Labor Protection and Welfare Office and the safety Center for Workplace.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News