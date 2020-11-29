Chiang Rai
Ron Howard to direct cave rescue feature film ‘Thirteen Lives’ in Australia
The Australian Government is putting up A$13 million to Imagine Entertainment and film giant MGM to shoot a live-action feature film called Thirteen Lives, based on the Chiang Rai Tham Luang cave rescue story. The film will be shot in Queensland, Australia in the hinterland areas behind the Gold Coast.
The film will be directed by Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13, The Da Vince Code, Cocoon, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Splash, Frost/Nixon), and start filming in March 2021. The state’s Gold Coast hinterland will double for Thailand with a similar hot, humid climate.
The Australian Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, Paul Fletcher MP, says the production should inject more than A$96 million into the Australian economy, “directly creating around 435 jobs for cast and crew”.
“Thirteen Lives will tell the remarkable story of the effort by many volunteers, including Australians, to undertake an incredibly complex rescue. And I am proud to say that this story will be told here in Australia.”
“I understand this project will also undertake a significant amount of cutting-edge visual effects work here, a great opportunity for our local post, digital and visual effects companies.”
Thirteen Lives follows the true story of the 2018 Tham Laung cave rescue of the Mu Pa (Wild Boar) football team, trapped in a cave by heavy rain and flooding in Chiang Rai, far north Thailand. After the team was stuck for days with no supplies and falling oxygen levels, a group of diving and rescue experts from all over the world were called up to work together with their Thai counterparts to save the 13 young men. Among those experts were a group of divers from the United Kingdom and Australia.
The first major feature film about the rescue operation was The Cave, released in October 2019. The film was quite critical of the Thai red-tape which hampered much of the early rescue efforts.
Ron Howard has worked with plenty of Australians in the past.
“From Thirteen Lives to the animated projected I am directing with Animal Logic in Australia, I am excited about the opportunity to film and work in Australia and dramatically expand on that list of collaborators whose sensibilities and work ethic I have long admired and respected.”
Imagine Entertainment and MGM’s Thirteen Lives will be distributed by Universal Pictures International.
Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai officials insist province is now safe to visit
Officials in the northern province of Chiang Rai are assuring potential tourists from the rest of the Kingdom that it is safe to visit, saying the Covid-19 situation is under control. Chiang Rai hit the headlines in recent weeks, when a number of Thai nationals entered the province illegally from Myanmar. After bypassing health checks and quarantine, several subsequently tested positive for the virus, resulting in a handful of local infections.
Now deputy provincial governor, Worawit Chaisawat, is anxious to assure the rest of the country that the situation has been brought under control. He says the province has recorded no new local cases since the beginning of December. The only new infections in the province are imported cases brought in by those returning through the proper channels and entering state quarantine.
Around 180 Thai nationals are thought to have been employed at the 1G1-7 Hotel in the Burmese border town of Tachileik. Some media reports and claims from local residents say the 100 room, 4 storey hotel was used as a centre for prostitution. It became a hotbed of Covid-19 infections, causing much of its Thai workforce to flee, crossing back into Thailand illegally. Worawit says the resulting mini-outbreak of infections has now been brought under control and those who visit the province are not required to quarantine on their return home.
“We need to spread the word that there are no new infections in Chiang Rai. Visitors do not need to quarantine, and they are welcome to travel here. A flora festival is coming.”
The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, the province recorded 6 new cases of the virus, all in state quarantine. All are believed to have arrived from Tachileik. Thailand recorded a total of 28 new cases yesterday, including 1 case of local transmission in a Bangkok nurse who had close contact with a Covid-19 patient.
Thailand
Returnees from Myanmar account for 9 of 17 new Covid infections today
Today, Thailand has reported 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus found in people entering Thailand from other countries, with 9 infected returnees coming from Myanmar through the Mae Sai district in northern Chiang Rai.
All 9 were women who had worked at nightspots in Tachilek, the Burmese border town, featuring the now infamous 1G1-7 Hotel, which was the site of a Covid-19 breakout. They returned to Thailand on Friday and tested positive on arrival. All returnees were sent to the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital for treatment, as it has been designated as the go-to hospital for returnees from the area.
Meanwhile, Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai authorities are axing the idea for a mandatory 14 day quarantine for touristswho have returned from those areas back to other parts of Thailand, after the spike in cases from the border town Tachilek in Myanmar brought 38 local cases of Covid.
Dr. Prasit Watanapa from the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital says the coronavirus currently circulating in Myanmaris a different strain and is being transmitted 20% faster than the one detected in Wuhan at the start of the pandemic.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Authorities say “no quarantine” for tourists returning from Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai
Despite a recent spike in Covid-19 local infections in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, authorities are axing the requirement for a 14 day quarantine for tourists who have returned from those areas back to other parts of Thailand. Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, scotched the rumours of some businesses claiming that such tourists would have to undergo self-isolation when returning from those areas.
“These companies made announcements in response to the discovery of new coronavirus cases, but we have not concluded on whether tourists must undergo 14 days quarantine or not.”
“However, people who are travelling in these provinces must take care of themselves, such as by wearing a face mask and washing hands regularly.”
The spike in local infections, came about after several Thai woman returned from Myanmar undetected, and skipped any sort of quarantine. 38 people have now tested positive for Covid-19, placing others around them at risk. They had all returned from the now notorious Myanmar 1G1-7 Hotel, in Tachileik, a border town. The establishment is known for employing sex workers, and recently becoming the centre of a Covid outbreak that has seen 38 local cases of Covid after such Thais have returned from the town, skirting quarantine requirements.
Dr Prasit Watanapa from the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital says the coronavirus currently circulating in Myanmar is a different strain and is being transmitted 20% faster than the one detected in Wuhan at the start of the pandemic.
As of yesterday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand has increased to 4,192, with 217 being hospitalised, 3,915 being listed as recovered and discharged, while 60 have succumbed to the deadly virus.
Wijnschenk
Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 4:45 pm
Thirteen live saved.
NOW!! Thailand can do something in return!!
Help save stranded people getting back to their loved ones in Thailand!!!!
I am waiting to see some help….
James
Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:49 am
They are saving lives by not letting infected people into the country en-masse. They are saving many Thai lives.
If people are desperate to get back in they can stay in a quarantine-hotel for two weeks and then go and see the loved one.
No free trips for anyone.
Bob
Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 11:11 pm
Am I the only one to think that’s a little bit disrespectful for the rescue guy who lost his life? It is not thirteen life but only one. Does the entertainment field are out of idea or just lazy?
Geoff
Monday, November 30, 2020 at 8:31 am
Well said Bob.
Wijnschenk
Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:54 pm
It was a dutch diver who gave his live.
Now do something back thai people!!!
Chief
Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 8:32 pm
happy days