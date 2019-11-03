First chamber of Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang Cave now open to visitors | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
First chamber of Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang Cave now open to visitors
The first chamber of the cave where twelve Thai footballers and their coach became trapped for seventeen days last year, is now open to visitors in Chiang Rai.
The Chiang Rai Times reports that, along with the entrance to the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai being open, the first chamber and the Nang Non spirit house are also accessible from 8.30am to 4.30pm each day.
It’s understood that only twenty people at a time can be admitted to all three spots and visitors must obtain a permit from park officials. Yesterday, tourists were lining up to enter the first chamber on its first day of opening, with park officials confirming that the cave welcomed 2,000 visitors in total.
Last month, the cave complex was upgraded from a forest park to a national park. It’s reported that the cave, part of the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non National Park, welcomed around 1.5 million visitors last year, but they weren’t allowed inside as restoration work was still ongoing as part of the upgrade. There was also a lot of equipment left over from the July 2018 rescue that still needed to be fully removed.
Yesterday, the deputy director-general of the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Jongklai Worapongsathork led the opening ceremony, including religious rituals as a mark of respect at the Nang Non spirit house.
The cave garnered worldwide attention in July last year when the 13 young men, members of the Wild Boars (Mu Pa) football team, became trapped there during unexpected flooding which trapped them inside the cave. Their subsequent rescue, after seventeen days, made headlines around the world and is the subject of a forthcoming Hollywood movie and a Netflix mini-series.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Tham Luang Cave reopens to visitors in November
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation says it is reopening the Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai on November 1. The cave had a test opening on October 27 and everything went as planned.
It will be the first time visitors have been allowed into the caves since the famous Tham Luang Cave Rescue nearly 18 months ago. Since then, visitors have only been allowed to the entrance of the cave and but not inside. On October 27 officials had a test run to allow tourists inside again.
During the rescue, twelve members of a local junior football team, aged eleven to sixteen, along with their 25 year old assistant coach, were trapped after heavy rains partially flooded the cave whilst they were inside.
Rescue efforts were hampered by rising water levels and strong currents, and no contact was made for more than a week. The effort expanded into a massive operation amid intense worldwide public interest involving international rescue teams. On July 2, divers found the group alive on an elevated rock about 4 kilometres from the cave mouth. Between July 8 and 10, all the boys and their coach were rescued in a risky, exquisitely-prepared and innovative operation.
Since the rescue there has been a massive renovation to the cave. All the rescue equipment has been removed and safety rails and decorations have been placed inside to ensure visitors can explore the cave safely.
The ‘test’ visitors were divided into groups of 25 to 30. Three groups were allowed in at a time, and later groups only admitted when the previous groups returned. All the visitors say were pleased with the process and changes to the cave, according to the cave’s spokesman.
The official opening date is November 1 and visitors can enter the cave from 9am – 4,30pm every day.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports NOT closing – Thai transport minister
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Airport – mychiangmaitravel.com
Chiang Rai’s International Airport is not slated for closure, according to Thailand’s Transport Minister. The comment came after Airports of Thailand’s president announced on Monday October 28 that AOT was ‘considering’ closing Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports, throwing media, and the staff at the two airports, into a spin.
The minister has told The Nation that AOT “has no plans to close or downgrade any airport in Thailand, including those in Chiang Rai and Hat Yai.” He says there is no change to the planned expansion of six airports.
The press reports regarding the planned closure of Hat Yai International Airport in Songkhla province and Chiang Rai International Airport were “just misinterpretation,” AOT’s president told The Nation, adding that the real message is that the high-speed train project might lead to fewer travellers for both airports.
“The AOT will draw up a flexible plan to deal with the development.”
Passenger numbers at most airports, except Chiang Rai International Airport, are far above capacity. The Chiang Mai Airport serves 11.32 million travellers annually despite capacity of just 8 million, and Phuket Airport, with capacity of 12.5 million, is struggling now with 17.85 million, and growing. Hat Yai Airport is serving 4.03 million passengers a year, and has just 2.5 million in capacity.
More than 64 million people have passed through Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport so far this year, with a capacity of 45 million, and its secondary Dong Mueang Airport has served over 41 million despite capacity of only 30 million.
Chiang Rai’s airport is doing better with 2.95 million, a bit below its full current capacity of 3 million pax. These six airports have a combined total capacity of 101 million passengers, which is expected to rise to 186 million by 2024, according to the transport minister, who also said that he has requested that AOT collaborate with relevant organisations to improve the immigration process, using electronic e-visas to lessen density at checkpoints, providing convenience for tourists and enhanced efficiency.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
PHOTO: Hat Yai Airport – Flickr
Thai Met Office reports dropping temperatures from tomorrow until Friday in North and North East
Temperatures in the north and north-east of Thailand are set to drop 2-4°C from Tuesday to Friday this week due to a cold front moving eastward and south through southern China, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
The Meteorological Department reports that the intense high-pressure cell from China is moving south to cover the northern parts of Thailand as well bringing thunderstorms and strong winds along with falling temperatures in the regions above central Thailand.
During the same period, the temperatures in the central and eastern regions, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, is anticipated to drop by 1-3°C.
More rain is also forecast across some southern regions with isolated heavy showers forecast due to the strengthening of the north-eastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand. The Met Office is warning “fishermen and sailors to expect rough seas in the Gulf, with two metre-high waves, and are advising them to avoid sailing through stormy areas.
The Meteorological Department also reports that a low-pressure cell is forming over the sea to the west of the Philippines and the wind velocity continues to rise.
“It may become a depression as it heads toward the South China Sea.”
The low-pressure cell is not currently expected to impact Thailand at this stage, according to the Met Office. Despite the warnings from the TMD, The Thaiger’s preferred weather forecaster is a bit more optimistic about the weather in the north and north east for the rest of the week.
Five day forecast in Chiang Mai…
Five day forecast in Khon Kaen…
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
