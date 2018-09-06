Chiang Rai
Elon Musk accuses cave rescuer of being a ‘child rapist’
Elon Musk, the man behind the Tesla electric car and a billion dollar tech empire, has again attacked the British Chiang Rai resident who was part of the large international effort to rescue the Mu Pa 13 from the Tham Luang Caves in July.
In an email to BuzzFeed News, the Tesla CEO launched into his third verbal assault on Vernon Unsworth accusing him, without zero evidence, of being a ‘child rapist’. In the past the accusations included the terms ‘pedo guy’, an inference that Mr Unsworth was a pedophile – completely groundless allegations.
Vernon Unsworth has told The Times that the billionaire’s allegations he had a ‘child bride’ and had moved to an area notorious for child sex trafficking were “100 per cent” untrue and “very hurtful”. He said he met his girlfriend, Woranan Ratrawiphukkun, in London and that she is a very successful businesswoman before he met her.
Originally from St Albans in Hertfordshire, Vernon is preparing to start legal action against the tycoon. He is considering using the courts in Thailand, which could lead to Mr Musk receiving a jail sentence. Libel can be a criminal offence in the country and can result in a lengthy prison term.
Last month Musk doubled down on his original insult saying it was ‘strange’ that Mr Unsworth hadn’t sued him for the July comments.
In the email sent to BuzzFeed News, Musk said… “I suggest that you call people you know in Thailand, find out what’s actually going on and stop defending child rapists, you fu**ing ass**le.”
Twitter message to BuzzFeed reporter Ryan Mac
During the rescue at the Tham Luang caves Vernon Unsworth made separating comments about Musk’s invention of the ‘rescue submarine’ saying that it was a ‘publicity stunt’ and was totally unsuitable for the rescue. It was in response to these comments when Musk made his first assertions about Unsworth being a ‘pedo guy’.
Shares in the Tesla company have dropped 1.1% since Musk’s latest outburst and shareholders have been concerned over the tech-guru’s ‘unhinged’ commentary.
Chiang Rai
Van crash injures 14 pre-schoolers
The accident on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai road in Moo 6 village in Tambon Wiang Ka Long happened at around 7:20am this morning.
The van driver 59 year old Kamol Phothi suffered injuries to his face. A girl in the front passenger seat had her legs stuck in the damaged console and rescuers had to use the jaws of life to free her from the wreckage.
Five of the preschoolers were seriously injured - two suffering broken arms, one with a head injury and two others had bruises and cuts.
Everyone was taken to Wiang Pa Pao Hospital and 11 of the unharmed children were released soon after.
50 year old Seksan Wongsuwan, the driver of the six-wheeler truck, said he was about to change lanes to make a U-turn when the van crashed into the rear of his t...
Chiang Rai
US Ambassador thanks Chiang Rai locals for looking after US rescue team members
Glyn Davies, the US Ambassador to Thailand, toured Chiang Rai province yesterday to thank those who welcomed the US team during the multinational rescue operations to help rescue the young Mu Pa Academy football club members in June.
He visited Wat Rong Khun, also known as White Temple, in Phan district, and saw the new life-size statue of Lt-Commander Saman Kunan, the hero ex-Navy SEAL hero who died during the rescue mission.
In the temple national artist Chalermchai Kositpipat took the ambassador to see a painting depicting the personnel involved in the globally united mission.
He also gave Glynn a print of the painting bearing the number 50/200 and his signature. The envoy in turn gave souvenirs to Chalermchai and his team. Davies also gave a certificate of honour to Worarinmas Luelert, owner of a Miss W...
Chiang Rai
How to get 300,000 Instagram followers – US ABC TV interviews Mu Pa team
PHOTO: Adul Samon - ABC News
The 12 Mu Pa football players and their coach say they wanted to thank for the world for the outpouring of love and support that went into rescuing them from a harrowing subterranean ordeal. It was the first independent interview with the team sanctioned by the Thai government and the boys' minders.
14 year old Adults Samon, the only member of the team that speaks English, said “We learned about love by receiving love from everyone.”
ABC news reported that the interview, which took place at Wat Phra Doi Wao in Mae Sai District, was arranged through the Thai government, on the condition that the topics be reviewed by child psychologists and other specialists caring for the team in order to protect the young boys’ well-being.
Asked what they took away from their time at the temple, the boys rattled off a list.
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Bangkok cabbie gets surrounded by a gaggle of Pattaya taxi drivers
Woman drowns in underpass nearby her home
Police hunting for thieves after break-ins at Phuket shops
10 arrested over sharing content about alleged Koh Tao rape case
Two injured, three vehicles damaged in jealous chase – Krabi
Facebook spends $1.4 billion in its first Asian data centre in Singapore
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Drug suspect dies after Thalang police return fire
Elon Musk accuses cave rescuer of being a ‘child rapist’
Trang councillor arrested over roadwork attacks
Despite the heavy rain and floods in some regions, rainfall is up to 50% less than usual
Arrest warrant issued for man over Nakorn Pathom woman’s shooting
Find your dream property in Thailand
Mobile Thai passport office is a hit in Prachuap Khiri Khan
September Event round-up
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National4 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
News22 hours ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Food Scene5 days ago
Thailand makes you fat
-
National7 days ago
50 foreign prisoners to return to their home countries to finish sentences
-
News3 days ago
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
-
South7 days ago
Sister and boyfriend arrested over alleged rape of 12 year old autistic girl
-
Pattaya5 days ago
Pattaya police told to clean up their act
-
Samui7 days ago
Come back and file rape complaint by Sept 25 – Thai police
You must be logged in to post a comment Login