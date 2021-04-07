Chiang Mai records 6 new infections after nearly 3 months virus-free | Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai records 6 new infections after nearly 3 months virus-free
After nearly 3 months without any Covid-19 infections, the northern province of Chiang Mai is once again having to implement measures to suppress the virus after recording 6 new cases. 4 cases were reported on Monday, 3 of which are linked to nightlife venues in Bangkok and the central province of Nonthaburi. Another 2 cases were recorded yesterday, bringing the total in the province to 75.
The Bangkok Post reports that health officials are using a mobile testing unit to test around 90 employees at various nightlife venues, in an effort to boost confidence among visitors to the area. Panlop Saechiew from Chiang Mai’s tourism industry council says his team is working with tourism operators to assess the situation, admitting that the resurgence of the virus after 83 days will have a negative impact on the sector.
However, he points out that none of the patients visited nightlife venues in Chiang Mai or attended any other large gatherings while infected. Some went to a shopping mall, where disease prevention measures are usually quite strict, and some visited an outdoor market, where the chances of transmission are low due to the well-ventilated environment. Panlop says he’s hopeful the situation can be brought under control soon, adding that Songkran bookings appear unaffected for now.
Meanwhile, Chiang Mai health officials have ordered bars and restaurants serving alcohol to close by 11pm from now until April 30.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chiang Mai
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster
3 out of 4 new Covid-19 infections reported in the northern province of Chiang Mai are in patients who frequented nightlife venues in Bangkok. The communicable disease committee has confirmed 4 new infections, while introducing restrictions to curb any further spread.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the first patient visited a nightlife venue in the Ratchadaphisek area of Bangkok on March 30, before flying to Chiang Mai the following day. He flew on Thai Vietjet, flight number VZ2104, taking off at 5.30pm. He tested positive for the virus on April 4. The second patient is a friend of his, who accompanied him to the Bangkok entertainment venue, but returned to Chiang Mai by private car. He too tested positive on April 4.
The third case is in a man who travelled in the car with patient number 2. He returned to the Chiang Mai home he shares with his girlfriend and tested positive on April 5.
According to local health officials, 2 other people who were in the group with the 3 patients and visited the same Bangkok entertainment venues have tested negative.
The fourth case is in a Chinese patient who took a 7-day trip to the central province of Nonthaburi. On April 1, he returned to Chiang Mai from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on Thai AirAsia flight FD411, departing at 6.20pm.
The man lives with his wife and visited a BBQ restaurant in the sub-district of Chang Phueak on April 1. The next day, he visited a restaurant near the airport for lunch, followed by dinner that evening at Thip Net Market. On April 3, the man visited Thip Net Market again, as well as Central Festival Chiang Mai and Kadmanee Market. On April 4, he again dined at a restaurant near the airport and went to a private hospital to request a Covid-19 test. His result came back positive the following day.
Health officials say the virus does not appear to have spread any further in Chiang Mai for now, but bars and restaurants serving alcohol have been ordered to close by 11pm from now until April 30.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Weather
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
The Thai Meteorological Department is warning of sudden summer storms, bringing strong gusts and possibly even hail, across many parts of the country. Yep, looks like the wet season has arrive d abut early in parts of Thailand this year. The TMD says the north-east, east, north, central, and upper south of the country will be affected from today until Tuesday. Officials say they fear the damage in many areas “could be extensive”.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the stormy weather is the result of a high-pressure system from China, that is currently moving over Thailand and the South China Sea. The TMD expects it to move into the north-east and east of the country today, followed by the north and centre, including Bangkok, eventually making its way down to the upper south of the country.
People are asked to exercise caution, by avoiding potential hazards such as large trees and advertising hoardings. Farmers are advised to implement measures to protect their crops. In the south, officials are warning of heavy rain and strong winds. Waves of 2–3 metres are expected in the Andaman Sea, even higher during thunderstorms. The TMD says shipping in the region should proceed with caution and that small boats should not venture out to sea.
Meanwhile, firefighters in the north of the country have been battling a number of bush fires, which have worsened the already unsafe air quality. The Royal Thai Army says fire fighters and volunteers spent 5 hours yesterday battling a bush fire at Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep-Pui National Park. The Bangkok Post reports that 120 rai of forest was destroyed in the blaze.
Another 100 army officers teamed up with national park staff and village volunteers to fight a bush fire that had been raging in the park since Thursday. Officials say 90% of the blaze had been brought under control by late yesterday, but the air quality in the region is significantly worse as a result of the fire. 156 micrograms of PM2.5 were recorded near Chiang Mai university on Friday, far exceeding the 50 classified as safe.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s 4-phase reopening, starting today
This is not an April fool’s joke. Thailand has set a tentative 4-phase plan starting April 1 for reopening the borders, lifting restrictions, and relaxing quarantine periods, allowing international travel to recommence in a safe manner. As always, this a currently a PLAN and has not been confirmed by the Thai government at this stage.
The planned rollout has a metered approach and aims to allow tourism to rebuild without opening the floodgates to a potential new wave of Covid-19 clusters. The PM’s spokesman outlined the 4 phases, starting today, and completing the transition at the start of next year.
The first phase of Thailand’s reopening scheme, will begin the gradual reduction of the quarantine period for foreign travellers who have already received a Covid-19 vaccination and can present a vaccine certificate. For those who qualify and travel to one of the earmarked tourist destinations of Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya, Chiang Mai or Phang Nga, the mandatory 14 day quarantine length will be reduced.
Tentatively scheduled for July 1, the second phase of the plan focuses on Phuket’s massive tourism market, as chartered flights from China are expected to begin arriving in July (despite the Chinese government’s current restrictions on external travel). International travellers arriving to Phuket after this date will no longer need to quarantine at all, according to the proposal, provided they carry paperwork certifying their vaccination.
The next step in reopening Thailand would see the 4 other tourist destinations in the ‘sandbox’ scheme to join Phuket in waiving all quarantine restrictions. Phase 3 is planned to launch October 1, and would allow vaccinated foreign tourists to holiday in Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya, Chiang Mai or Phang Nga without any quarantine. Bangkok has also been discussed as part of this proposal.
The final fourth phase would start on New Year’s Day, 2022, and would be the final step to reopening Thailand’s borders. After January 1, all foreign travellers that have received a Covid-19 vaccination and a vaccine passport will be allowed to enter anywhere in the kingdom without any quarantine period.
Barring any new outbreaks or negative developments in the pandemic, hopefully Thailand will be safely reopened to the world by the new year.
These are just proposals at this stage and you should check with the embassy in your country before making any flight or hotel bookings.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
