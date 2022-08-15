Central Thailand
Thai doctor slaps a 3 year old for swearing & refuses to treat him
The family of a three year old boy filed a complaint to the police after a male doctor slapped the child in the face and refused to give him treatment. The doctor said he refused to treat the boy because he had insulted him.
The child’s 24 year old mother, Sutharat, shared the story on the Facebook page Let Me Know If You Want to Be Famous Return Part 3 (อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 3) yesterday.
Sutharat said she took her three year old child to a hospital in the Kam Paeng Saen district in the central province of Nakhon Pathom because he was suffering from asthma.
The child’s mother added that the boy sat on her lap playing with toys while waiting for treatment inside the doctor’s room when he hit himself in the face. The boy said, “F*ck, it hit my mouth!” The doctor suddenly turned and slapped the child in the face making the child cry.
Sutharat asked the doctor why he slapped her child. He replied, “I do the same thing with my child too.” The doctor then handed her a nebulizer and walked out of the room.
The child’s grandmother confronted the doctor about the incident. The doctor said he hit the boy because he had insulted him.
“What are you going to do to me? Don’t come to get a treatment from me. There’s the door!”
Sutharat filed a complaint at Kam Paeng Saen Police Station insisting her child swore because he’d hit himself with the toy, he did not swear at the doctor.
Today, the doctor gave an interview to the media, admitting he did slap the boy according to what the mother revealed on social media.
He said the child insulted him, saying, “F*ck doctor Tu!” Tu is the doctor’s nickname.
The doctor said he said he had worked at the hospital for 25 years and had experienced similar happenings before. Children might scold or swear if they were shocked or frightened, but this child directly mentioned his name.
He admitted that what he did was wrong and didn’t mean to slap the child. He said he was stressed after he and his family had recovered from the Covid-19 virus.
The doctor added that he chased the family away because the area around him was still dangerous for others. He also said he had reported the incident to his superior.
The doctor said he would meet the child’s family to say sorry for what he had done.
Netizens’ opinions on the incident were varied. Some agreed with the mother, saying the doctor should not use violence on patients or a child. Others agreed that the doctor was wrong to hit a three year old but added a child should not swear in public.
SOURCE: Dailynews | Khaosod | Channel 7
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Monkeypox variants renamed to avoid offending people
Thailand ranks as fourth most popular destination among Chinese travellers
Thailand sentences musician to 6 years for royal defamation
British International School Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Thai doctor slaps a 3 year old for swearing & refuses to treat him
Thailand records fifth case of monkeypox in Thai woman
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
E. coli contamination found at popular waterfall in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Thai temple man charged with murder of alleged would-be robber
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Board game cafes in Bangkok to unleash your competitive streak
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
Crocodile turns up in an unusual location: the heart of Bangkok
48 year old Thai man gets first ID card after a lifetime of trying
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thai woman murders her abusive boyfriend in front of a monk
Thailand & China fighter jets take off on Falcon Strike drills
CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa on arrival to 45 days
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hotels3 hours ago
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
-
Best of6 hours ago
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
-
Best of3 hours ago
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
-
Guides2 hours ago
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
-
Indonesia3 days ago
Unexplained plane mysteriously sitting in a field in Bali
-
Crime7 hours ago
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Thailand getting high on cannabis boost to tourist economy
-
Economy2 days ago
After poor South Koreans die in flooded basement home, will there be change?
Recent comments: