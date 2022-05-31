Thai man buys 12 pairs of Converse as offerings to god of wealth

A Thai man has bought 12 pairs of Converse sneakers and offered them to the god of wealth in the central province of Ang Thong after his wishes came true. Other locals are now copying the idea, helping the god have his own shoe collection.

Yesterday, the media reported that they found a display case placed in front of the statue for the “god of wealth”, Thao Wessuwan, at Puang Thong Temple in Ang Thong. More than 10 Converse sneakers were packed inside inside the casing next to the statue, both high top and low top. The media says that the temple had just constructed the new statue in April. Apparently the “god” kept fulfilling locals’ prayers and wishes and the temple became a popular place of worship.

The first man who started the trend was a 50 year old Nopporn Charoenchan. Nopporn said he saw the god was standing barefoot and got an idea to offer the god a pair of shoes. He prayed to the god for money and promised to buy Converse sneakers as offerings when his dream came true. He explained to the media that he didn’t believe in god’s at first and just made a wish for fun, but says he got what he wanted…”winning lotteries”.

The usual offerings are flowers, food like eggs and chickens, fruits, desserts, drinks like strawberry Fanta and statues of animals, so this Converse offering might have legs.

SOURCE: Khaosod