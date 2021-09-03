Connect with us

Thailand’s spa operators optimistic business will pick up in last quarter

The president of the Thai Spa Association says he’s hopeful things will improve in the last quarter of the year, if the country re-opens and domestic tourism picks up. Krod Rojanastien says the industry has suffered badly under Covid-19 restrictions, with most of the 8,000 registered facilities closed and 70% – 80% of staff out of work. And, while restrictions have been eased in the 29 dark red provinces, spa businesses can currently only offer foot massages.

According to a Bangkok Post report, Pakin Ployphicha from the Oasis Spa chain says the rules will only help massage parlours, not spas, as the latter are still unable to provide most of their treatments and cannot make money from foot massages alone. On the island of Phuket, Oasis has re-opened 2 of its branches. The spa business has a number of other branches in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya. Of the 600-strong workforce it had before the pandemic, just 200 remain.

Pakin says he’s grateful some employees still have work, adding that the business will re-open fully once restrictions are completely lifted and tourist numbers increase. He says his business is now eyeing domestic tourists, who he hopes will revitalise the spa business if they start travelling again in the last quarter of the year.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

