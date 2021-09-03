Business
Thailand’s spa operators optimistic business will pick up in last quarter
The president of the Thai Spa Association says he’s hopeful things will improve in the last quarter of the year, if the country re-opens and domestic tourism picks up. Krod Rojanastien says the industry has suffered badly under Covid-19 restrictions, with most of the 8,000 registered facilities closed and 70% – 80% of staff out of work. And, while restrictions have been eased in the 29 dark red provinces, spa businesses can currently only offer foot massages.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Pakin Ployphicha from the Oasis Spa chain says the rules will only help massage parlours, not spas, as the latter are still unable to provide most of their treatments and cannot make money from foot massages alone. On the island of Phuket, Oasis has re-opened 2 of its branches. The spa business has a number of other branches in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya. Of the 600-strong workforce it had before the pandemic, just 200 remain.
Pakin says he’s grateful some employees still have work, adding that the business will re-open fully once restrictions are completely lifted and tourist numbers increase. He says his business is now eyeing domestic tourists, who he hopes will revitalise the spa business if they start travelling again in the last quarter of the year.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s spa operators optimistic business will pick up in last quarter
Police investigation boss gives update on death-in-custody case
Friday Covid Update: 271 deaths and 14,653 new cases
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thai PM defends pandemic management strategy during no-confidence grilling
Shocked New Yorkers survey the damage following torrential rainfall
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Langkawi plans reopening amid high vaccination, Covid-19
Extorted women held in chicken fighting dog kennel by fake police
Phuket entry rules relaxed to allow residents to exit and return
Meme elephant Bunmee breaks into house 3 times, history of hijinks
Police search 2 rooms Thitisan and subordinated used; unknown powder and drugs allegedly found
Malaysia removes ban on Boeing 737 MAX following improvements to aircraft
Former Nakhon Sawan officer will face perjury charges over suspect’s cause of death
Thailand News Today | Easing Covid restrictions, curfews, Covid infections drop | September 2
Bangkok ranked #1 best “workation” city in the world, Phuket #10
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 264 deaths, news briefs
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
Thailand to be added to UK “red list” from Monday
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
Officials inspect Phuket and consider Covid-19 lockdown extension
Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer
Fears police chief Thitisan won’t be held accountable for murder
Bomb rocks train en route to Bangkok from the Deep South
When is the best time to travel to Thailand?
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
- Guides4 days ago
What is the difference between Northern Thailand and Southern Thailand?
- Crime1 day ago
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
- Crime3 days ago
Police issue warning over rumoured death of officer who leaked custody killing footage
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
- Thailand4 days ago
“Dark red” interprovincial transport ban lifted, flights and bus services resume Wednesday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Vaccination not required for dining in at restaurants in dark red provinces