Business
Thailand’s airlines feeling the pinch with no government support
Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder in Thai AirAsia, says the latest partial lockdown threatens TAA’s financial status, with no government aid forthcoming. AA executive chairman Tassapon Bijleveld says the industry has been limping along without any help for over a year now and wants to know how the government expects to collect tax once large businesses collapse.
In a Bangkok Post report, Tassapon says TAA’s liquidity is in a state of emergency, with the airline having to borrow funds in order to pay salaries this month. TAA is currently undergoing a restructuring process, with new investors providing a loan of 3.5 billion baht, but Tassapon says the process has faced delays as further talks with the authorities became necessary.
Meanwhile, the carrier has suspended all domestic flights, the first airline to do so once the partial lockdown was announced. According to Tassapon, exceedingly low demand meant it was pointless to continue operating.
“We stopped all flights last week as there was little demand with only 30 – 50 passengers per flight in July. The government never responded to our demands for soft loans which have been requested since the first lockdown last year. The ban of domestic flights now has worsened the situation. We hardly see a way out from this circumstance.”
According to Tassapon, 7 member airlines of the Airlines Association of Thailand will meet this week and call on the government to help. It’s understood that the 7 airlines have a workforce of over 15,000 between them. Tassapon has issued a warning that should airlines be allowed to collapse, as has already happened with some, the government will struggle to collect tax revenue next year.
“The government might not be able to meet tax collection targets as many big taxpayers are losing their financial status. With a tremendous loan of 3.3 trillion baht that the government has to repay, how can it sort out the budget if it is missing a large contribution from corporates?”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Suphan Buri car accident kills 2, injures 4; all had Covid, 3 knew
315 inmates at Khon Kaen prison test positive for Covid-19
How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
2 people infected with Covid-19 rally in Bangkok to demand medical care
Samut Sakhon man allegedly sold police badges on Facebook
Health Ministry asks vaccine importers to prepare procurement plans for next year
At least 2,700 Covid-19 patients in Bangkok waiting to be admitted
Study finds 2 doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca effective against Delta strain
Singapore forced to re-introduce stricter measures as Covid-19 cases rise
Good Morning Thailand | Interview with vaccinologist, Andaman Sandbox, Covid updates
3 bodies found in Bangkok streets, 2 positive for Covid-19, result pending for third
Government does an about-face, will hold talks to join Covax
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Firefighter in this month’s factory fire dies suddenly of Covid-19
New Phuket checkpoint rules see 392 people denied yesterday
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing
Pattaya permanent residents to get 2,000 baht in financial aid
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Business3 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing