Thai fruit exports set for boost with 3.5 billion baht deals

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 6, 2025
77 1 minute read
Thai fruit exports set for boost with 3.5 billion baht deals
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Commerce Ministry of Thailand organised a business matching event focused on fruit and agricultural products, alongside a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between Thai exporters and international buyers. These initiatives are anticipated to boost export sales by 3.5 billion baht (US$104 billion).

Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang reported that 96 Thai fruit export companies, along with 65 importers, buyers, and distributors from 19 countries and regions such as China, Europe, the US, Japan, Australia, the Middle East, South Asia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, participated in the event.

Advertisements

Business matching activities were conducted both online and onsite, leading to over 500 scheduled meetings.

Napintorn indicated that these trade negotiations could result in order placements exceeding 1.5 billion baht (US$44.5 million). Highly sought-after products included durian, longan, mangosteen, coconut, and various processed fruit items.

Related Articles

Eight MoUs were signed between Thai exporters and trade partners from China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Indonesia, with an expected yield of over 2 billion baht (US$59.4 million) in sales of fresh fruit.

The event also featured the introduction of a character to promote Thai fruit identity, exhibitions showcasing diverse fruit and agricultural products, and cooking demonstrations.

The aim was to enhance the global market share of Thai fruit exports, improve trade competitiveness, and introduce fresh and processed fruit, along with other agricultural products, to the international market before the harvest season.

Advertisements

Thailand anticipates exporting over 4 million tonnes of fresh and processed fruit internationally this year, with an estimated total value exceeding 300 billion baht (US$8.9 billion), marking a 2% year-on-year growth.

The Department of International Trade Promotion intends to execute more than 30 projects to promote Thai fruit products overseas, including sales promotions in international malls and trade negotiations at global trade fairs, reported Bangkok Post.

According to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, Thailand exported US$28.8 billion (1.01 trillion baht) in agricultural products in 2024, a 7.5% year-on-year increase and marking the fourth consecutive year of growth.

Fresh, chilled, frozen, and dried fruit emerged as the leading export product, valued at US$6.51 billion, which accounted for 22.6% of the total agricultural export value, followed by rice at US$6.44 billion, rubber at US$4.99 billion, chicken at US$4.31 billion, and cassava products at US$3.13 billion.

Latest Thailand News
ex-Thai artist finds fame washing himself in the middle of the road (video) Bangkok News

ex-Thai artist finds fame washing himself in the middle of the road (video)

14 hours ago
Mummified infant bodies found in chilling Chiang Mai delivery Thailand News

Mummified infant bodies found in chilling Chiang Mai delivery

14 hours ago
Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it? Phuket News

Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it?

14 hours ago
Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet Thailand News

Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet

14 hours ago
4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son Thailand News

4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son

15 hours ago
Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple Thailand News

Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple

15 hours ago
Thai banks to ban mule account transactions next month Business News

Thai banks to ban mule account transactions next month

15 hours ago
Thai media regulator jailed for abusing power in TrueID scandal Thailand News

Thai media regulator jailed for abusing power in TrueID scandal

15 hours ago
Son in Samut Prakan fatally stabs mother, attacks locals Crime News

Son in Samut Prakan fatally stabs mother, attacks locals

15 hours ago
South Korean arrested for illegal tour guide work in Chon Buri Pattaya News

South Korean arrested for illegal tour guide work in Chon Buri

15 hours ago
Luxury car executive busted for 160m baht tax dodge Thailand News

Luxury car executive busted for 160m baht tax dodge

15 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn strengthens ties with Xi in landmark China visit Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn strengthens ties with Xi in landmark China visit

15 hours ago
Thai woman admits to faking pregnancy and child loss Thailand News

Thai woman admits to faking pregnancy and child loss

15 hours ago
Thai court rules traffic fines unlawful since 2020 Thailand News

Thai court rules traffic fines unlawful since 2020

16 hours ago
Thai fruit exports set for boost with 3.5 billion baht deals Business News

Thai fruit exports set for boost with 3.5 billion baht deals

16 hours ago
Thailand approves US.8 billion high-speed rail expansion Thailand News

Thailand approves US$9.8 billion high-speed rail expansion

16 hours ago
Thai health services brace for refugee influx amid US funding cut Thailand News

Thai health services brace for refugee influx amid US funding cut

16 hours ago
Thai royal command appoints four military officers as bodyguards Thailand News

Thai royal command appoints four military officers as bodyguards

16 hours ago
Thai woman confesses to burning father alive over money dispute Thailand News

Thai woman confesses to burning father alive over money dispute

16 hours ago
Thai mother fears son lured into Cambodian scam gang Thailand News

Thai mother fears son lured into Cambodian scam gang

16 hours ago
Surin tragedy: Man drowns in pond as family watches in horror Thailand News

Surin tragedy: Man drowns in pond as family watches in horror

17 hours ago
Phuket drug den busted: Cops seize 25,000 meth pills Phuket News

Phuket drug den busted: Cops seize 25,000 meth pills

17 hours ago
Smoke signal: Suvarnabhumi sparks smoking rooms outrage Bangkok News

Smoke signal: Suvarnabhumi sparks smoking rooms outrage

17 hours ago
Call centre scams stay lit while Burmese locals suffer Thai power cut Thailand News

Call centre scams stay lit while Burmese locals suffer Thai power cut

17 hours ago
Bangkok police raid leads to seizure of illegal contraband, sex toys Bangkok News

Bangkok police raid leads to seizure of illegal contraband, sex toys

17 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 6, 2025
77 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it?

Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it?

14 hours ago
Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet

Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet

14 hours ago
4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son

4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son

15 hours ago
Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple

Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple

15 hours ago