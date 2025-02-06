Thai fruit exports set for boost with 3.5 billion baht deals

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Commerce Ministry of Thailand organised a business matching event focused on fruit and agricultural products, alongside a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between Thai exporters and international buyers. These initiatives are anticipated to boost export sales by 3.5 billion baht (US$104 billion).

Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang reported that 96 Thai fruit export companies, along with 65 importers, buyers, and distributors from 19 countries and regions such as China, Europe, the US, Japan, Australia, the Middle East, South Asia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, participated in the event.

Business matching activities were conducted both online and onsite, leading to over 500 scheduled meetings.

Napintorn indicated that these trade negotiations could result in order placements exceeding 1.5 billion baht (US$44.5 million). Highly sought-after products included durian, longan, mangosteen, coconut, and various processed fruit items.

Eight MoUs were signed between Thai exporters and trade partners from China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Indonesia, with an expected yield of over 2 billion baht (US$59.4 million) in sales of fresh fruit.

The event also featured the introduction of a character to promote Thai fruit identity, exhibitions showcasing diverse fruit and agricultural products, and cooking demonstrations.

The aim was to enhance the global market share of Thai fruit exports, improve trade competitiveness, and introduce fresh and processed fruit, along with other agricultural products, to the international market before the harvest season.

Thailand anticipates exporting over 4 million tonnes of fresh and processed fruit internationally this year, with an estimated total value exceeding 300 billion baht (US$8.9 billion), marking a 2% year-on-year growth.

The Department of International Trade Promotion intends to execute more than 30 projects to promote Thai fruit products overseas, including sales promotions in international malls and trade negotiations at global trade fairs, reported Bangkok Post.

According to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, Thailand exported US$28.8 billion (1.01 trillion baht) in agricultural products in 2024, a 7.5% year-on-year increase and marking the fourth consecutive year of growth.

Fresh, chilled, frozen, and dried fruit emerged as the leading export product, valued at US$6.51 billion, which accounted for 22.6% of the total agricultural export value, followed by rice at US$6.44 billion, rubber at US$4.99 billion, chicken at US$4.31 billion, and cassava products at US$3.13 billion.