Starbucks stirs up Thai market with a ‘latte’ new stores brewing

Picture courtesy of Starbucks Thailand

Hold onto your coffee cups, folks! Starbucks Thailand is brewing up a storm with plans to roll out 30 new stores annually, even as the country’s coffee market bubbles with fierce competition. This caffeine-fuelled expansion underscores the coffee giant’s faith in Thailand’s untapped potential in Southeast Asia.

Spearheading this bold venture is Starbucks Thailand’s Managing Director, Nednapa Srisamai, who’s unfazed by the crowded market. Despite Thai consumers tightening their belts amid soaring household debt, Starbucks is brimming with confidence.

The Bank of Thailand reports household debt skyrocketed to 16.3 trillion baht by mid-2024—nearly 90% of the nation’s GDP. Yet Starbucks sees no reason to slow down its java juggernaut, boasts Nednapa, oozing optimism as the company charges full steam ahead.

“There’s still a massive growth potential for the coffee business here.”

Starbucks Thailand is on track to sprinkle five additional stores across the kingdom before the year’s end, bringing the total to an impressive 522 outlets. That’s a latte shops for one nation, but who’s counting?

Yesterday, October 29, caffeine addicts got their fix as Starbucks unveiled its latest flagship—the swanky Starbucks Reserve in One Bangkok, a sprawling mixed-use marvel in the central business district. This new spot marks the fourth Starbucks Reserve in Thailand, following a trail of success at Siam Square One, CentralWorld, and ICONSIAM.

Going green

Taking up a whopping 860 square metres, this is Thailand’s crown jewel and largest Greener Store. It’s all about eco-chic, adhering to stringent standards on water conservation, energy efficiency, waste reduction, and sustainable sourcing, said Thanasak Kulrattanarak, the store’s development director.

“Our two-storey design draws inspiration from the lush northern Thai landscapes where our coffee originates.”

Downstairs, expect a hub of coffee crafting magic, while upstairs offers a serene escape, emulating a coffee canopy where patrons can sip in peace.

True to its green mission, the new store debuts a Condiment Bar, a savvy sustainable feature inviting customers to manage waste responsibly. It’s all part of Starbucks’ grand plan to go green and establish 20 Greener Stores nationwide by the year’s end.

Looks like Starbucks is stirring the pot in Thailand’s coffee scene—not just with beans but with beans of a cleaner, greener variety.

