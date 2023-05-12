Revolut CFO Mikko Salovaara resigns amid banking licence delays

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex Morgan5 mins ago
52 1 minute read
Image via Facebook Revolut
Image via Facebook Revolut

Financial technology company Revolut announced yesterday that its Chief Financial Officer, Mikko Salovaara, aged 31, will be departing the firm after two years in the position. A spokesperson for the London-based start-up cited “personal reasons” as the cause for his resignation. At this time, no successor has been named by Revolut.

The company has been going through a challenging period in recent months. In March, audit firm BDO issued a qualified opinion regarding Revolut’s 2021 accounts, warning that revenue-related information might have been “materially misstated.” This disclosure attracted regulatory attention, leading to further delays in Revolut’s quest to obtain a UK banking licence. The company submitted its application for the licence roughly two years ago.

Despite these setbacks, Salovaara had expressed confidence in the firm’s progress with regulators, stating that they were at the “very final stage of the process” and maintaining that their relationship with UK authorities had been “reasonable.”

The UK is a crucial market for Revolut, which aspires to become a prominent global financial institution. Chief Executive Nikolay Storonsky used a statement to express his appreciation for Salovaara’s work at the company: “I thank Mikko for his contribution and wish him well on his next steps.”

Related news

Salovaara’s departure was first reported by the Financial Times yesterday, reports Channel News Asia.

BusinessWorld
Tags
Photo of Alex Morgan Alex Morgan5 mins ago
52 1 minute read

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.