Kind-hearted coffin seller turns a blind eye to repeated theft | The Thaiger

Kind-hearted coffin seller turns a blind eye to repeated theft
PHOTO: MCOT
“A coffin maker, who supplies Jamnong, says the store is left open at night, often with no staff in attendance.”
The kind-hearted owner of a coffin shop in Buriram, north-east Thailand, has admitted he regularly has to deal with coffins being stolen from his premises, but can’t bring himself to file police reports against the perpetrators, as he feels they must be dealing with financial hardship while grieving.
Thai Residents reports that the 50 year old store owner, named as Jamnong, says the theft of his coffins is a regular occurrence, but that it’s usually only the cheaper options, priced at 600 – 800 baht, that are taken. Up until now, he’s turned a blind eye to it out of sympathy.
However, the latest theft involved a significantly more expensive coffin, which was priced at 4,500 baht and Jamnong wonders if this one was stolen for its resale value as opposed to being needed by a grieving family.
Despite this, he still wasn’t able to bring himself to file a police report, saying if the coffin is truly needed, he’s happy to give it away. He also points out that he doesn’t mind if people come to him directly and ask for a free coffin or a discount, if they’re unable to pay the full price.
Jamnong says he would like the coffin thieves to think about the repercussions of their actions, as each theft costs him money. He has been unable to make any profit as a result of the thefts and says he now has no choice but to install CCTV at his shop.
He says he’s prepared to report the next theft to police and to press charges, particularly if he suspects a coffin is being stolen to be resold, as opposed to being genuinely needed by someone who can’t afford to pay for it.
A coffin maker, who supplies Jamnong, says the store is left open at night, often with no staff in attendance. The general understanding is that customers taking a coffin will call the phone number displayed at the front of the store to arrange payment at a later stage, but lately this agreement is being ignored as people abuse the store owner’s trust.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Officials carry out spot-checks on silly-season gift baskets
PHOTO: 77jowo.com
You’re only weeks away from receiving a few of those plastic-wrapped and ribboned baskets of unwanted goodies for the silly season – but do you wonder what’s inside most of them?
Now officials are making a list and checking it twice… Officials in Bangkok are out and about checking those prized Christmas and New Year gift baskets to make sure nobody ends up feeling a bit cheated.
The Nation reports that officials from Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health, accompanied by Deputy Bangkok Governor Sophon Pisuthiwong, visited a selection of shops around the capital this week to make sure their Christmas and New Year’s gift baskets are legally compliant.
Sophon says their intention in carrying out the checks is to ensure people don’t end up receiving inferior or even out-of-date products and that retailers are transparent about the cost of items in the baskets. The gist of the suspicions is that retailers put one or two items of value at the top of the basket, pack it full of surplus and out-of-date stock, and then scrunched up paper at the bottom to make it look full.
“The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is committed to protecting consumers against low quality or expired products that some retailers may try to bundle in the gift baskets. Retailers are also required to display the list of each item in the basket along with their prices to let customers know what they are buying and that each of them is priced correctly.”
Deputy Bangkok Governor Sophon also stresses the importance of supplying products with more longevity, saying they must display an expiration or best before date and that fruit and vegetable baskets should not be prepared more than 3 days in advance of sale.
“According to Food Act BE 2522, packages of all food products must display expiration or best before date, or manufacturers will be fined a maximum of 30,000 baht. To apply this law to gift baskets, we require the sellers to put only products that expire after January 31 in the baskets and must allow consumers to return the products until February 29 in case they are not satisfied with product’s quality.”
“As for fruit and vegetable baskets, we advise retailers to prepare the baskets not more than 3 days in advance of the selling date to ensure freshness of the produce.”
Finally, Sophon reminds retailers that gift baskets containing alcohol cannot be displayed in store or even in brochures. He says doing so would contravene Article 30 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act and could lead to an 11,000 baht fine and/or up to six years in prison.
The checking of New Year gift baskets is part of a wider campaign being run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in conjunction with 32 department stores and retailers, focusing on price and quality control of the baskets. The campaign also seeks to promote the use of more environmentally-friendly materials, such as leaves and paper instead of the usual foam and plastic.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
HADO introduces augmented reality e-sports at SHOW DC, Bangkok
It’s the first physical e-sports centre for Thailand and the largest in Southeast Asia.
Bangkok’s SHOW DC is adding to its reputation as a state-of-the-art lifestyle and entertainment destination with the introduction of Thailand’s first physical e-sport centre. Originating in Japan, HADO is the world’s first physical, augmented reality technology, and FoodYum Company is introducing the new phenomenon to Thailand at SHOW DC in the Rama 9 area of Bangkok.
The new sport, also known as a ‘techno sport’, is a hybrid technology that combines augmented reality with motion sensor technology in a sports competition format. In what is a first for Thailand, rights holders FoodYum Company. opened the first HADO in Thailand on December 1, 2019 at SHOW DC.
Manandeep Singh, Chief Financial Officer of FoodYum, says “E-sports, or electronic sports, is very popular in many countries around the world, including Thailand. The behaviour of Thai people, especially the younger generations, is quite open-minded, and they welcome the opportunity to learn new things.”
HADO is different to other e-sports that are usually played on a computer or on a screen. HADO players are physically active, wearing head-mounted augmented reality glasses and body sensors to compete, either alone or as part of a team. HADO can be enjoyed by people of all ages, although the main target group is students and millennials.
“HADO has been launched for the first time in Thailand at SHOW DC because we believe in the potential of the venue, which is in the city centre and close to Sukhumvit.”
“Our centre on SHOW DC’s fourth floor will be the newest addition to existing branches in 20 countries around the world, and will be the largest in Southeast Asia.”
Regina Loo, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at SHOW DC, said “This is an exciting addition to SHOW DC and complements our existing lifestyle offerings. Being at the heart of Rama 9, SHOW DC is an easy-to-access venue for shopping, dining, entertainment and now the latest in e-sports. HADO offers something new and I’m sure will appeal to those who wish to compete using the latest AR e-sports technology, as well as those who just wish to have some fun.”
There are two pricing categories: 150 baht for three games, and 499 baht per day. There are plans to set-up a membership program inline with future branch openings as well as stage competitions with prizes.
HADO is located on the 4th floor of SHOW DC and from December 1 and is open 11am – 10pm Monday to Friday, and 10am – 10pm on weekends and public holidays.
Bangkok
New Bangkok clinic dedicated to fixing surgery gone wrong
PHOTO: PlastyTalk
The director of Yanhee Hospital in Bangkok says 50 million baht is being invested to create a centre dedicated to fixing botched surgical procedures. Dr Supot Sumritvanitcha says Yahnee Hospital will be the first facility in Thailand to offer this service.
The Nation reports that the need has arisen due to illegal beauty clinics and other underground facilities offering procedures carried out by unqualified surgeons that endanger health, put people’s lives at risk and waste their money.
Now Dr Supot says a team of fifteen doctors based at the Yahnee Hospital centre can fix surgery that’s gone wrong, including double eyelid surgery (popular in Asian countries), nose jobs, breast surgery, facelifts, chin augmentation, and liquid silicone injections.
“The centre is expected to gain around 1,000 customers in the first year of its opening, or approximately 10 million baht. Our doctors are experts in plastic surgery and members of the Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons of Thailand. Meanwhile, the hospital’s quality standards are guaranteed by the Joint Commission International.”
SOURCE: The Nation
