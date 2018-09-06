Business
Facebook spends $1.4 billion in its first Asian data centre in Singapore
Facebook has announced it’s going to construct a $1.4 billion data centre in Singapore. It will be Facebook’s first in Asia and 15th in the world.
The tech giant say it will be built in Tanjong Kling, formerly known as Data Centre Park. Facebook says the new Singapore facility will form part of their “growing presence in Singapore and the region.”
Operations are set to begin in 2022 and construction will likely continue for a few years after that.
“Our data centres are highly advanced facilities that help bring Facebook apps and services to people around the world every day.” says Facebook in a Straits Times article.
The planned building is 170,000 sq metres, 11 floors high and will features a facade made out of a perforated lightweight material, which Facebook claims “will allow air flow and provide glimpses of the mechanical equipment inside.”
Mr Thomas Furlong, vice-president of infrastructure data centres at Facebook, says that Singapore was chosen for its “robust infrastructure, access to the latest fibre technology, a talented workforce, and support from government agencies including JTC Corporation and the Economic Development Board of Singapore.”
Facebook has around 1,000 employees already in Singapore and boasts programs to help local start-up companies grow their businesses.
Attending the launch event, Trade and industry minister Chan Chun Sing said that Facebook’s presence in Singapore is important in helping the country connect to the rest of the world by transcending the “physical constraints of size and space”, and making the country a part of the global data centre value chain, according to the Straits Times article.
Confidence levels in the Thai economy continue to rise
Regions in the country which have a high level of manufacturing or tourism are reaping the benefits of the growing economy.
A survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce says that the rate of export growth in June and July this year is up over 8% when compared to the same time last year. In baht-terms, that represents a rise of 4.1%, year-on-year. The survey says that exports have continued to rise for the 17th month in a row.
Exports to almost all markets are on the rise. The only exceptions are the Middle East and US. But ASEAN countries, India, Russia and Japan are all recording double-digit expansion.
The University is forecasting an economic growth rate in the next 12 months to be up to 5%, a rise from p...
Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai
The charm and beauty of Chiang Mai, the capital of northern Thailand, has made the province not only a must-see destination but also a golden nest for foreign investors – especially Chinese seeking business opportunities. Take Chinese entrepreneurs like Cherry and Zong Dan, for example. Having fallen for Chiang Mai’s charms, they opted to start their first overseas business in the province.
Cherry, a 35 year old entrepreneur from Chengdu, decided to invest in a guesthouse in Chiang Mai’s Muang district a few months ago after finding her previous job as a writer on property issues was no longer satisfying.
She chose Chiang Mai after the city left a deep impression on her when she first visited five years ago.
Thailand emerging as a regional blockchain leader
Tech Crunch says this is just one of numerous examples how Thailand has emerged as one the most interesting cryptocurrency and blockchain countries in Southeast Asia during 2018.
The Thai government has become increasingly welcoming of cryptocurrency projects and exchanges. In just a few months, Thai regulators have made progress, from setting up cryptocurrency company licenses to permitting exchanges and ICOs.
The crypto momentum will likely continue in Thailand, and more announcements and developments should come in the second half of the year.
In June, Thailand’s government legalised seven cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash,...
