Facebook spends $1.4 billion in its first Asian data centre in Singapore

Facebook has announced it’s going to construct a $1.4 billion data centre in Singapore. It will be Facebook’s first in Asia and 15th in the world.

The tech giant say it will be built in Tanjong Kling, formerly known as Data Centre Park. Facebook says the new Singapore facility will form part of their “growing presence in Singapore and the region.”

Operations are set to begin in 2022 and construction will likely continue for a few years after that.