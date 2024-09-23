ETDA unveils new rules to combat subpar e-commerce products

Published: 15:47, 23 September 2024
Image by cottonbro studio/Pexels

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) implemented new guidelines to tackle the issue of substandard products on digital platforms, particularly focusing on the influx of inferior imported items. The agency aims to bolster regulatory frameworks to boost consumer confidence.

Titled Management of the Sale of Products Requiring Standards on Digital Platform Services, these guidelines took effect yesterday, September 22, under the digital platform service decree.

ETDA Executive Director Chaichana Mitrpant noted that substandard products on digital platforms have had a significant adverse impact on consumers.

ETDA’s online complaint centre recorded 11,629 complaints from January to May 2023, primarily concerning online transactions for food, beverages and electronic goods.

Most grievances involved products not matching their descriptions and consumers receiving substandard goods after making payments.

The guidelines outline best practices for digital platform service providers in selling or advertising products, which must comply with legal standards like ISO and Food and Drug Administration regulations. Additionally, certifications from these legal standards must be clearly displayed to consumers.

The guidelines also detail the screening process, requiring the examination of product details and descriptions from online merchants on these platforms.

Products must include standard certification details. Vendors need to authenticate their identities when registering as merchants on platforms.

Platforms are required to provide clear product details, including standard certificates, information about importers, and other essential data.

The guidelines extend to post-publication details, involving regular checks on merchants’ quality and their adherence to the platforms’ terms and conditions.

Platforms should employ automated or personnel-based systems to monitor product advertisements, with clearly defined criteria for product reviews.

A complaint management process should also be established to determine methods to address the issues raised in complaints. Consumers should be promptly informed of the examination results, reported Bangkok Post.

E-commerce pioneer Pawoot Pongvitayapanu highlighted the need to tackle the influx of substandard Chinese products in Thailand through customs enforcement, transparency, and online platforms.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan recently pledged to address the issue of Chinese products flooding the Thai market.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok responded, stating that nearly 80% of China’s exports to Thailand are capital and intermediate goods, which are crucial for local manufacturing and exports from Thailand.

“So-called cheap Chinese goods, which have attracted a great deal of public attention, account for less than 10% of China’s total exports to Thailand.”

