Central Pattana invests 1 billion baht in the Greatest Grand Sale 2023 campaign

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) joined forces with companies under the Central Group umbrella and leading business partners to invest over 1 billion baht in a mid-year sales campaign titled The Greatest Grand Sale 2023. The campaign will take place across shopping centres, department stores, and Central’s online platform, offering discounts of up to 80% at 9,500 stores, including over 16,500 brands, from June 1 to July 31 at Central malls nationwide and The Esplanade Ratchada.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Executive Vice-President of Marketing, stated that Central Pattana aims to establish Thailand as “The Best Shopping Destination of Asia” to attract tourists from around the globe. The campaign is expected to be the largest sales event of the year, stimulating the economy and tourism by generating significant cash flow for Thailand in the second quarter.

According to Nattakit, CPN is concentrating on its core strength by leveraging the synergies among all the companies in the Central Group. He said…

“The campaign should attract tourists from around the world, as our malls accommodate all aspects of modern lifestyles, and link offline and online together nationwide. This campaign aligns with the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s promotion plan for inbound tourism as the number of flights from China has increased, while also growing domestic tourism.”

Piyawan Leelasompop, Vice-President of Marketing at Central Retail Corporation, revealed that tourist sales volumes for Central and Robinson department stores increased by almost 200% in the first quarter of this year. Central Retail’s revenue grew by 12%, while profits increased by 75%.



Piyawan said…

“Central Retail is pleased to partner with Central Pattana to stimulate shopping and spending for both Thai and foreign customers during the campaign. We are ready to create a unique experience that goes beyond expectations for our customers, spurring the Thai economy to be more active.”

Tipaporn Prasomsup, Head of Loyalty Programmes at The1, announced that The1 members can earn double the number of The1 points and The1 Exclusive members can earn triple points for purchases. Members can redeem 200 The1 points on The1 app to receive a 100 baht discount during this campaign, compared to the usual 1,000 points for a 100 baht discount.

In addition, the campaign includes cashback credit for credit card partners and opportunities to win gift vouchers, gift cards, and prizes for shopping, with total prizes in the campaign estimated at over 4.5 million baht, reported Bangkok Post.