28 million ASEAN jobs threatened by AI over the next decade
PHOTO: Krungsri Finnovate
by Viet Nam News – Asia News Network, Hanoi
Innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, coupled with its increased uptake, will have a big impact on the workforce across ASEAN countries over the next decade, according to a new study by Cisco and Oxford Economics.
“Technology and the Future of ASEAN Jobs” claims that innovations in digital technology will present big opportunities for ASEAN economies to boost their productivity and prosperity.
A more widespread adoption of existing technologies, coupled with advances in the use of AI through software, hardware and robotics, will cut the cost of goods and services, drive demand and create millions of new jobs.
The study predicts that the sectors that will see the greatest rise in demand for new workers are wholesale and retail (1.8 million new jobs), manufacturing (0.9 million), construction (0.9 million) and transport (0.7 million).
However, there will be a marked shift in the region’s labour market as lower-skilled jobs are displaced.
“Many skills that we have now will be redundant. The lowest skilled workers will be the most at risk, and the sectors that are most vulnerable are in service and agriculture,” said Naveen Menon, President for Southeast Asia at Cisco.
He added that to achieve the same level of output, ASEAN’s six largest economies would need 28 million fewer workers.
Singapore could see the biggest impact, with up to 21 per cent of its workforce displaced. Việt Nam and Thailand are next in line, with 14 per cent and 12 per cent of jobs displaced, respectively.
Indonesia will see about 9.5 million jobs impacted and Malaysia 1.2 million jobs.
The study predicts that over a 10-year period, the competing effects of job displacement and creation will offset each other. However, many of these new jobs are likely to be created in areas different from those where they are being displaced.
As many as 6.6 million workers across the region’s six largest economies will have to adapt their skills and forge a new career path to remain productively employed.
The study reveals that 41 per cent of those in at-risk jobs are “acutely lacking” the IT skills that new jobs will be demanding. Almost 30 per cent lack “interactive skills” that will be needed for future job openings, such as negotiation, persuasion and customer service.
Just over 25 per cent also lack “foundational skills”, like active learning, reading and writing.
“This will require all stakeholders – businesses, governments and educators – to work together to ensure the region’s current and future workforce are picking up skills that go beyond just technical knowledge,” Naveen said.
Read the full story HERE.
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
The population of Thailand is around 70 million people. I think most of them were at the opening night of the new Central Floresta on September 10.
As far as openings go this must have put a smile on the Central owners and management involved in bringing this new shopping experience to fruition - it was a triumph in every respect.
If you were driving past over the weekend you must have thought, as I did, that there was no way the new shining light of the Central Pattana Group was possibly going to be ready. Little did we know that the hard work was all happening behind the facade and once the scaffolding came down on Sunday, voila, there it was.
Phuket now has a (sorry, I'm going to use the hackneyed phrase) world class shopping precinct in the heart of the island. A 'central' retail district to rival anything else in Thailand, outside Bangkok. Surely the intersection will now continue to attract more...
One ASEAN – no roaming charges
By Vietnam News - Asia News Network. Hanoi
Vietnam's acting minister of information and communications, Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, says that Vietnam, as an emerging economy, should be able to take advantage of the fourth industrial revolution, even though the country missed the first three.
"The future does not depend on the past in this new era. Developing countries have fewer facilities from the previous revolutions, but they have fewer burdens and can move faster," he told the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi.
He says success was not so much about technology as policy.
"Since developing countries don't have a solid legal framework, they are more flexible to develop new policies to adapt and accept changes," Hùng said.
Habitat Group launch Walden Sukhumvit 39
Following the success of Walden Asoke launched in March this year, and now 90% sold, the Habitat Group is launching its second city centre luxury low rise condominium under the Walden brand – Walden Sukhumvit 39.
Developed under the concept of “Low Rise, High Living”, the 950 million baht development embraces nature in its design. With end-users and investors in mind, Walden Sukhumvit 39 is located in the most expensive rental area of Bangkok, Sukhumvit, where rates reach 1,000 baht per sqm/ month, and yields for Walden Sukhumvit 39 owners are expected to reach 5% per year.
“High-end condominiums continue to grow in popularity attracting both Thai and international buyers, as well as investors. With Grade A locations scarce, especially along Sukhumvit Road and the BTS route, land prices are at a premium, which in turn has meant prices for condominiums in Sukhumvit 39 have grow exponentially over the past five years ...
