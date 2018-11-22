Connect with us

Bangkok

Three paper factory warehouses catch fire in Samut Prakan

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

Three paper factory warehouses catch fire in Samut Prakan | The Thaiger

Firefighters continued to tackle a huge fire at a recycled paper factory in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, into the early hours of this morning after flames destroyed three warehouses.

Initially, some 100 fire engines were dispatched to the Thai Development Industrial Paper Company in Tambon Thay Ban in Muang district at 8pm last night (Wednesday).

At first, firefighters fought the blaze from inside the compound but they had to retreat to outside the perimeter as the flames spread fast and some 50 additional fire engines were called in.

Officials of the factory say the fire began when a worker, who was fixing the metal roof, caused sparks to fall on recycle paper rolls below.

At 4.30am this morning, the fire had swept through three warehouses at the factory. Firefighters also used a bulldozer to separate the flames from the remaining paper rolls. 30 year old Kittipong Sakulsas, a firefighter, said there were several layers of paper rolls and when they extinguished one layer, it rekindled another layer.

Although they had controlled the flames, firefighters expected it would continue to burn for several hours before it was completely extinguished. He added that the factory was far from a water source and fire engines had to take turns to fetch water.

Three paper factory warehouses catch fire in Samut Prakan | News by The Thaiger Three paper factory warehouses catch fire in Samut Prakan | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

Bangkok all ready for tonight’s Loy Krathong

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

13 hours ago

on

November 22, 2018

By

Bangkok all ready for tonight’s Loy Krathong | The Thaiger

Yesterday, Governor Aswin Kwanmuang checked nine piers along the Chao Phraya river, from Tha Chang to Rama VIII Bridge in Bangkok’s Bang Plat district. to ensure the safety of revellers for today’s Loy Krathong festivities.

People traditionally release flower-decorated floats in the country’s waterways on the day to pay homage to the River Goddess.

“All piers have been checked for safety in advance. There are some 200 piers along the Chao Phraya and another 200 in connecting canals. Officials have already put up warning signs or have prohibited people from using piers that are in a poor condition,” Aswin said.

Signs limiting the number of people allowed at each pier have also been erected, he said, adding that he has already set a policy that this limit should not be crossed.

Police, volunteers and rescue workers will be deployed and on stand-by at piers to ensure the safety of people. The Navy and marine police will also patrol the waterways.

He added that officials will also try to stop people, especially children, from getting into the water to collect coins from floats. He pointed out that last year an adult drowned after suffering from a cramp.

He has also banned the sale and setting alight of firecrackers and fireworks, as well as the releasing of floating lanterns during the festival. Those who violate the orders face up to three years in jail and a maximum fine of 60,000 baht  or both.

Loy Krathong can be marked at 30 public parks across the capital, including Lumpini, Chatuchak, Saranrom and Santichaiprakarn, from 5am until midnight. People can call 199 or 1555 hotlines round the clock for emergency.

Bangkok all ready for tonight's Loy Krathong | News by The Thaiger

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

Bangkok

New Suvarnabhumi airport terminal on hold

The Thaiger

Published

15 hours ago

on

November 22, 2018

By

New Suvarnabhumi airport terminal on hold | The Thaiger

The AoT (Airports of Thailand) has put the new second terminal plans on hold awaiting reports and opinions from stakeholders and even the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Two key organisations have been fierce critics of the new terminal, well overdue to help take the load off the already-over-capacity main terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

The Architects Council of Thailand and the Council of Engineers say the new terminal plans have strayed from the airport’s master plan which was put together back in 1990.

The AoT are also being taken to the Administrative Court by one of the failed bidders in the early bidding process, SA Group, who claim they were unfairly treated. They say they were disqualified from the bidding process over a minor technicality whilst they scored the highest in all the important areas of the design tender.

The AoT will now have to wait whilst the various legal challenges and reports are processed. But there is pressure to push through two major upgrades which have been described as ‘urgent’ – the 22 billion baht  third runway and the 6.6 billion baht expansion of the western end of the first terminal. 

Down south, the Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has broken ground for a third terminal at Krabi International Airport. Krabi Airport handled 6 million travellers last year. The new terminal is expected to increase capacity to handle 3,000 passengers per hour, double the current capacity. 

There has also been budget allocated for a new a multi-storey car park for up to 2,000 vehicles. 

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Three arrested over copycat killings over school rivalry

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

November 21, 2018

By

Three arrested over copycat killings over school rivalry | The Thaiger

“The three suspects were arrested on Monday for premeditated murder.”

A technical-school student, accused of shooting dead a young man from a rival school on October 12, says they were retaliating for the killing of a former student from their school.

Police say one of the three arrested suspects told them his gang from Pathumwan Institute of Technology was avenging the September 25 murder of 25 year old Anusorn Sondhi, when it took the life of 24 year old Kamonwich Suwanthat, a senior student at Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok, Uthenthawai campus.

Both shootings occurred in front of the victims’ relatives. Kamonwich was helping his family sell food on Soi Nawamin 57 in Bangkok. Anusorn was killed in Pathum Thani in front of his aunt. He was selling food with the aunt when two men approached on a motorcycle, one of them armed.

“We are angry and wanted revenge, so we decided to commit the murder in the same manner our senior was killed,” the suspect was quoted as saying.

“We chose to shoot a student of our rival school when he was with his mother so she would see him gunned down, just as our senior’s aunt saw her nephew gunned down right in front of her eyes.”

Anusorn had recently graduated from Valaya Alongkorn Rajabhat University but had attended Pathumwan Institute.

Police claim the suspects said they chose Kamonwich not because of any personal dispute but because he could be gunned down in the same manner as Anusorn.

The three suspects were arrested on Monday for premeditated murder, said Metropolitan Police Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Sutthipong Wongpin. They were 21 year olds Krissada Narapong and Patipan Charoenchaikul, and 20 year old Saharat Dongphrachan.

Alleged shooter, 23 year old Prasit Yonpol, and another accomplice, 20 year old Jirapat Phetchrak, are still being sought.

The Uthenthawai-Pathumwan feud has led to brawls and the deaths of many students and some innocent bystanders.

Three arrested over copycat killings over school rivalry | News by The Thaiger Three arrested over copycat killings over school rivalry | News by The Thaiger

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading
Bangkok Weather
November 23, 2018, 12:22 am
28.0
°C
Temperature
79
%
Humidity
9
km/h
Wind from East
0.0
mm
Rainfall
20
%
Cloud Cover
32
Heat Index

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



Trending