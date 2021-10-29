Teenager shot at August protest in Bangkok dies after months in a coma

The teenager who was shot in the neck at a protest outside Bangkok’s Din Daeng police station back in August died. According to the Bangkok Post, Amnesty International Thailand confirmed that the 15 year old died yesterday morning after being in a coma for several months.

There have been several violent clashes at Din Daeng intersection involving young anti-government protesters and police. On August 16, the teenager was shot in the neck and another protester was reportedly shot. Police have denied using live ammunition and have said they use rubber bullets to break up protest crowds. In late September, police arrested a 28 year old man on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting the 15 year old in the neck at the August rally.

Amnesty International Thailand spoke with the teenager’s mother and says that he died after being in a coma for more than two months. The bullet was lodged in the upper part of his spine, and a report from the Bangkok Post says his first and second cervical vertebra was damaged.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post