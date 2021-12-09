Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Bangkok

UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

FOR SALE: One Soapy Massage Complex in Bangkok

Just what you need to diversify your property portfolio. Your very own gentleman’s club, complete with soap and bubbles.

It’s not everyday that a large soapy massage venue gets listed publicly in Thailand. The owner of the 5 storey venue in Bangkok has put his venue and business up for sale for a mere 470 million baht. You not only get the venue, you also get the ‘slipper’ deal of the century, including the business license to operate as a massage parlour and restaurant and all the ‘trained’ employees. The venue has 140 room to provide the services to its clients.

The owner says the business will attract between 3 – 6 million baht per month in revenue. You’ll get all the gaudy furniture and fittings… everything you’ll need to attract the gentlemen clientele.

And apparently the deal was too good to pass up and the complex was bought up within 24 hours of being up for sale yesterday.

The venue on Arun Amarin Road in the capital’s Pink Lao area, a busy suburban area of the city on the west side of the Chao Phraya. The owner wants to sell the business because “he’s getting old”, and he has no family or natural successor to take over the lucrative business. There’s been a flurry of interest so far and Daily News reports that someone is already planning to step in and take it over.

For those who have been living on the moon for the past few decades, soapy massage venues are famous for massages which entail more than a stiff rub down of the back, legs or arms. aka Houses of Pleasure or Rub ‘n Tug venues. Thais call it an “Ab Ob Nuat”. Hopefully no further explanation is required.

These establishments do a roaring trade when things are normal around Thailand. But the Covid pandemic forced their closure and the staff have been out of work.

It was these ‘gentlemen’s clubs’, basically upscale brothels, that were at the centre of what was called Thailand’s third wave of Covid 19 which surged in late April and peaked around the middle of August this year.

UPDATE: Huge soapy massage 'club' in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale | News by Thaiger UPDATE: Huge soapy massage 'club' in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale | News by Thaiger

UPDATE: Huge soapy massage 'club' in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale | News by Thaiger UPDATE: Huge soapy massage 'club' in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: Daily News| Nation Thailand

UPDATE: Huge soapy massage 'club' in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Lawyers_Guns_and_Money
2021-12-08 21:10
Soapy massages, busty street vendors, masturbating soldiers and forced urine drinking. The Thaiger really makes sure to leave no stone unturned.
image
JackMeOff
2021-12-09 11:41
Change hands and gain a stroke. Shake on that deal!
image
billywillyjones
2021-12-09 11:46
14 hours ago, Lawyers_Guns_and_Money said: Soapy massages, busty street vendors, masturbating soldiers and forced urine drinking. The Thaiger really makes sure to leave no stone unturned. Sounds like the makings of a fetish club.
image
DWiener
2021-12-09 19:53
Always good to hear a news story that has a happy ending 🙄😅
image
ThomasK
2021-12-10 08:39
At that price it will take 13 years to start making actual profit. And from the photos, is in need of renovation. Unless 1980's Thai decor still looks good to you. Good luck with that.
Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 41 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,900 in Thailand alone, hosted 950 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current CEO for company, based in Bangkok.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Property15 mins ago

Demand for residential property returns to Phuket
Drugs53 mins ago

Huge stash of marijuana intercepted near the Malaysian border
Tourism1 hour ago

International flights into Thailand up 24% from last month
Sponsored3 hours ago

Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
advertiseadvertise
Transport1 hour ago

How to get a Thai driver’s license as a foreigner
Business1 hour ago

Meta bans Myanmar military-owned telco from Facebook
Bangkok2 hours ago

Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Property3 hours ago

Characteristics of successful real estate agents in Thailand
Tourism3 hours ago

First international flight to Krabi launches, Finnair from Helsinki
Crime3 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Commission says Vorayuth hit-and-run case will be done in 14 months
Thailand4 hours ago

Constitution Day is today – Here’s what the public holiday commemorates
Video4 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | 4th Omicron case, brutal BKK murder, recovery in 2023 | Dec 10
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai female lawyers to fight law that bans them from wearing trousers in court
World4 hours ago

Thailand participates in exercise simulating cyber-attack on global financial system
Bangkok5 hours ago

Bangkok residents of all nationalities urged to come forward for vaccine doses 1, 2 or 3
Thailand5 hours ago

Omicron Update, Bangkok train night market, Italian-Thai Development | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.150
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending