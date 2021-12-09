Bangkok
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
FOR SALE: One Soapy Massage Complex in Bangkok
Just what you need to diversify your property portfolio. Your very own gentleman’s club, complete with soap and bubbles.
It’s not everyday that a large soapy massage venue gets listed publicly in Thailand. The owner of the 5 storey venue in Bangkok has put his venue and business up for sale for a mere 470 million baht. You not only get the venue, you also get the ‘slipper’ deal of the century, including the business license to operate as a massage parlour and restaurant and all the ‘trained’ employees. The venue has 140 room to provide the services to its clients.
The owner says the business will attract between 3 – 6 million baht per month in revenue. You’ll get all the gaudy furniture and fittings… everything you’ll need to attract the gentlemen clientele.
And apparently the deal was too good to pass up and the complex was bought up within 24 hours of being up for sale yesterday.
The venue on Arun Amarin Road in the capital’s Pink Lao area, a busy suburban area of the city on the west side of the Chao Phraya. The owner wants to sell the business because “he’s getting old”, and he has no family or natural successor to take over the lucrative business. There’s been a flurry of interest so far and Daily News reports that someone is already planning to step in and take it over.
For those who have been living on the moon for the past few decades, soapy massage venues are famous for massages which entail more than a stiff rub down of the back, legs or arms. aka Houses of Pleasure or Rub ‘n Tug venues. Thais call it an “Ab Ob Nuat”. Hopefully no further explanation is required.
These establishments do a roaring trade when things are normal around Thailand. But the Covid pandemic forced their closure and the staff have been out of work.
It was these ‘gentlemen’s clubs’, basically upscale brothels, that were at the centre of what was called Thailand’s third wave of Covid 19 which surged in late April and peaked around the middle of August this year.
SOURCE: Daily News| Nation Thailand
