Sick child rushed to Bangkok hospital by a passing Grab Food motorcycle rider | The Thaiger

A Grab Food motorcycle came to the rescue and helped a frantic mother rush her sick child to hospital yesterday. Her car’s dash cam video (below) captures the mother’s desperate please as her son, Pla Wan, was foaming at the mouth and losing control of his movements.

Daily News reports the the mother’s car was stuck in traffic and unable to get to the hospital.

They stopped on the freeway and hailed a Grab Food motorcycle rider called Pop who was able to manoeuvre through the heavy traffic and get the child to hospital location. Then another motorcycle taxi ‘win’ driver took over, held the young boy in his arms and ran over a footbridge to the hospital and emergency staff.

Good news, the boy is now recovering. Doctors report that he will need to be on medication for a few years but his ailment is manageable.

The mother, Ployly, expressed her gratitude to everyone that came to the aid of her and her son.

As a result of the Grab Food delivery being waylaid, the delivery of a pizza was late and cool, resulting in a complaint from the customer. But Grab staff explained the situation and everything was resolved.

SOURCE: Daily News

ตัดสินใจอยู่นานว่าจะโพสต์ดีมั้ย..ที่ไม่กล้าโพสต์เพราะเปิดดูทีไรมันบีบหัวใจคนเป็นแม่ทุกทีแต่ที่โพสต์เพราะอยากเตือน..ว่าเหตุการณ์แบบนี้สติ!!!!..สำคัญที่สุดซึ่งตอนนั้นยอมรับตรงๆ..ว่าแม่ไม่มีรู้แต่ว่าต้องพาตัวเองกับลูกขึ้น Grab คันนี้ซืึ่งเป็นความหวังเดียวที่เร็วที่สุดให้ได้#ขอบคุณน้องป๊อบ#Grab#และน้องวินจากหัวใจอีกครั้ง Posted by Ployly M Kaewya on Monday, 2 September 2019