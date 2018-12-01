School van driver accused of raping two schoolgirls | The Thaiger

Bangkok
School van driver accused of raping two schoolgirls
A 29 year old school van driver, accused of raping two schoolgirls aged 12 and 14, has appeared at Bangkok’s Thon Buri Court as police apply for a detention order.
Suspect Natthawut Chamroen, who was arrested in Thung Kru district this week, is denying charges of “taking away” girls under 15 from their parents for a lewd act, molesting and raping the girls.
On Thursday, Paveena Hongsakul, the president of Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Women and Children took the two girls to give additional information to police along with the medical examination results.
The schoolgirls have accused the van driver of groping them and kissing and molesting them during the morning and afternoon rides to and from school. They also allege the driver used cell phone games and snacks to lure them to a park on separate occasions to rape them.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
Co-working space – not just for start-ups
PHOTO: HUBBA-TO co-working space in Bangkok
by Thanchanok Phobut | Senior Coordinator, CBRE Thailand
CBRE, an international property consultancy company, reveals that co-working space seems to be on the tip of everyone’s tongue these days. There was a time when no-one knew what the term “serviced office” meant or why someone would want such an option. But today, you can’t open a business publication without seeing an article about co-working. Most people think of co-working spaces as being a thriving hub of young latte-sipping, technology entrepreneurs, coming up with the next big idea that will make them multi-millionaires.
While there is an element of truth to this image, the end-goal for many co-working space operators is to change the way that companies, not just start-ups, source their office space. They want companies to pay for office space as a service rather than follow the traditional route of signing a lease, fitting out their own space, having an office manager maintain the premises and hiring their own employees for reception and administrative duties.
Co-working office operators usually offer companies their own private space. It is most common to be offered an office based on the size you will need to fit in a set number of desks. For example, if your company has four employees, your package offer will include a furnished closed office with four desks, 4 chairs and optional telecommunications equipment for four people (internet service, phone number and a telephone handset).
There is usually a common kitchen area and spaces to meet and mingle. Think of it like a five-star hotel, you’re not sharing a room, but you are getting a high level of service and amenities on the premises.
You usually have a short-term commitment, not signing a lease for years. The best deal is usually for a year or more, but you can lease your office for as short as one month. Starting and ending your relationship with an operator is most often quick and easy. Since the office is already outfitted and reception services provided, getting to work is much quicker than when you need to design your new space yourself or hire your own support staff.
“Competition in the space is red hot. As more and more offices pop up, the fight to achieve 100% occupancy is fierce. When shopping for your space, be sure to consider more than just price, as the services and reputation of your provider are just as important.
“If you do your homework, you’ll avoid the pitfalls of co-working space, such as unreturned deposits, unexpectedly thin walls between units or fees for things like coffee and copying that you didn’t expect. The great news is, changing providers is much easier than with traditional space,” states Mr. Nithipat Tongpun, Head of Advisory & Transaction Services – Office, CBRE Thailand.
According to a recent CBRE report on the New York City office market:
- While traditional long-term leases are the preferred model for business and the foundation of the commercial office market, the rapid growth of third-party flexible space operators provides occupiers with a wide variety of options for leasing office space. Since 2013, when the expansion of third-party flexible space began to gain significant traction, the sector has averaged an annual growth rate of 22 percent.
- There are strong indicators of user demand for the services of the third-party space providers. In fact, 75 percent of corporate occupiers anticipate including co-working or flexible space in their occupancy portfolio over the next three years.
- Smaller users also continue to be an important part of the target market; as the flexible space footprint has grown in Manhattan, the amount of traditional leasing among tenants under 5,000 sq. ft. has dropped off by 42 percent between 2013 and year-end 2017, suggesting that these users are migrating to flexible space solutions.
In Bangkok, four large co-working space operators are opening in multiple locations. JustCo, Spaces, The Great Room and WeWork leased a combined total of 25,000 square metres of space in some of Bangkok’s best office buildings last year and they are still growing.
“I recently met Yvan Maillard, general manager of The Great Room‘s Singapore operation and he said that, in Singapore, 30% of his clients are late stage start-ups, 30 % are private investment family offices and 30% are mainstream corporates. In the case of corporates, they often lease co-working space as a stopgap before finding a larger permanent office for their expanding team,” said Mr. James Pitchon, Head of Research and Consulting, CBRE Thailand.
It is not only the way companies source their office space that is changing. Even those companies who continue to lease office space directly are changing the way that they use the space – having your own office or even your own desk is out of fashion – agile working is all the rage.
Mr. Nihipat added, “Companies are providing employees with a daily choice of environments from quiet space to a layout that enables teams to collaborate. Employees are expected to move around the office, depending on their tasks. The objective is to create a workspace that fulfills the employees’ needs in a high-quality environment, while minimizing the number of individual desks needed, effectively putting more people to work in less space.”
Globally and in Bangkok, the office market will continue to evolve and while traditional leases are yet to be seen as a thing of the past, CBRE expects more companies to provide agile working environments. CBRE also expects to see significant growth in the amount of co-working spaces provided by third party suppliers.
“This will mean an increase in the demand for high quality buildings with flexible, column free floor plates, technically advanced air conditioning and temperature control, as well as sufficient lift capacity to deal with higher rates of occupation density.
Many of the new generation of buildings currently under construction or being planned in Bangkok will have these features and we won’t be surprised to see more and more co-working spaces open their doors as companies weigh the real advantages of this option versus traditional space.
Bangkok
DSI calls for dissolution of foundation funding Dhammakaya cult
“The foundation operates as a quasi-Buddhist cult and commands adherents to its teachings from around the world.”
The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is calling on public prosecutors to request the courts to dissolve the Khun Yay Maha Ratana Upasika Chandra Khonnokyoong Foundation. The Foundation was implicated in the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative (KCUC) embezzlement case. The DSI say they want to prosecute members of the foundation’s committee for money laundering.
DSI also wants the prosecutors to ask the court to confiscate the foundation’s 13 billion baht assets.
The foundation, established in 2004, is under the patronage of Dhammakaya Temple’s ex-abbot Phra Dhammachayo, who faces an arrest warrant over money-laundering charges. The foundation operates as a quasi-Buddhist cult and commands adherents to its teachings from around the world.
Read more about the elusive Phra Dhammakaya HERE.
The renegade monk and his accomplices have been accused of accepting money from KCUC’s ex-boss Supachai Srisupa-aksorn, who is in jail for stealing billions of baht from the cooperative. The DSI had investigated Supachai and his accomplices over embezzlement charges, and then looked into Phra Dhammachayo and other people’s alleged role in money laundering and possession of stolen articles.
Since initial investigation uncovered transactions linked to the foundation, accused of constructing facilities for the temple using money that was allegedly swindled out of the KCUC, the DSI launched another probe, results of which were provided to reporters by Paisit yesterday.
Paisit says the investigators found the foundation and its board, led by billionaire telecom tycoon Boonchai Bencharongkul’s younger sister Wanna Chirakiti, guilty of conspiring to launder money and also violating the foundation’s objectives. Hence, he said, the DSI is recommending that prosecutors disband the foundation and seize its assets, including the assets already confiscated by the Anti-Money Laundering Office earlier.
The 2,000-rai Dhammakaya Temple in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district has many newly built structures in its vast compound as well as in several affiliated centres nationwide.
The most expensive structure was the Khun Yay Maha Ratana Upasika Chandra Khonnokyoong Building, which cost 5 billion baht, followed by the temple’s car park costing 2.6 billion and the 1.5 billion baht World Peace Valley Meditation Centre at Khao Yai in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district. The meditation centre is also under investigation for alleged forest encroachment and misuse of land meant for agriculture.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
PHOTO: The Nation
King Power International Group has opened what is being marketed as the world’s biggest glass-bottomed skywalk.
The new tourist (and local) attraction is on the rooftop of the 78 storey Mahanakhon building on Narathiwat Road in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district. Mahanokon is Thailand’s tallest building at 314 metres.
The glass skywalk has 360 degree panoramic view, vertically and horizontally. Standing on the glass platform you can see right around the Bangkok skyline and beyond. You can also look directly down, 314 metres below, to the street – not for the faint-hearted.
The building is equipped with a fast elevator which can reach the 74th floor from the ground in just 50 seconds.
King Power International (who have naming rights for the skyscraper) CEO Aiyawat Srivadhanaprabha said the glass-bottomed skywalk represents another important step and a pride for the Thai company.
“I believe that tourism is not just an engine to drive the country’s economy, but also a gate toward the building of sustainable confidence and promotion of Thai identity in the eyes of the global community,” said Aiyawat, an heir to the business empire of Vichai, the owner of Leicester City who died in helicopter crash recently.
The building features outdoor and indoor observation decks on the 78th and 74 floors respectively, modern shopping malls, varieties of both Thai and international food and duty-free shops (of course).
Scroll through to around 4.00 of this episode of ThinkingOfLiving to get a first peep at the new Bangkok icon.
