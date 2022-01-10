Omicron cases rise, Bangkok residents flock to Bang Sue Vaccination Centre

Following an uptick in Omicron Covid-19 cases, Bangkok’s major inoculation centre at Bang Sue Grand Station was packed with those waiting to get vaccinated.

Individuals who haven’t received their vaccine are welcome at Bang Sue Station with a walk-in service, while those who want a second or third dose need to register through a mobile network, either AIS, TRUE, DTAC, or NT. Those who want to get a third “booster” shot need to wait at least three months after their second dose.

Yesterday, Thailand logged 8,511 new cases and 12 deaths, with 2,605 patients being discharged from the hospital yesterday. Thailand has reported a total of 2,269,550 cases with 21,825 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand