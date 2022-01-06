Bangkok
Kids ride free on BTS and MRT trains for National Children’s Day
National Children’s Day is coming up on January 8 and if you’ve got no plans for it, how about taking the kids for a free ride on Bangkok’s BTS and MRT trains? To celebrate the holiday, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand will allow children under the age of 14 and under the height of 140 centimetres to ride for free.
The MRT will be handing out free ride coupons at the ticket offices in any MRT Station. Those coupons are valid all day through the full service hours of the Blue Line and Purple Line of the MRT.
The Bangkok Mass Transit System will offer a similar free ride experience, though they are careful to add some caveats to the free rides. They also offer free rides to children under 14 and under 140 centimetres, but to avoid unsupervised kids running amok throughout the train system, they expressly state the free tickets are only valid for kids who are travelling with their parents, and that they must start and end their journey at the same stop as their parents.
Like the MRT, children can get their free tickets at any BTS station and they can be used at every station of BTS Sukhumvit, Silom and Gold Lines. The BRT bus that connects with the Silom Line is also included in the free ticket offer.
Thailand celebrates National Children’s Day on the second Saturday of every January. This year, the BTS and MRT say they welcome families to take advantage of the free ticket to explore Bangkok for the holiday, but they urge the holidaymakers as well as all commuters to remain cautious and follow all safety restrictions and guidelines to protect against Covid-19 infection. They suggest always wearing your mask at all times while on trains or in train stations, social distance as much as possible, and taking advantage of the alcohol hand sanitiser that is offered at every station to wash your hands frequently.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Two children killed, 24,000 displaced in Indonesia’s Sumatra island flood
At least 20 civilians killed and 40 houses razed in latest army attack in Myanmar
Bodies of Thai model and unidentified woman found in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
Thailand News Today | Is the tourist high season over already?
Mother tries to give away baby, then abandons by Bangkok canal
Thailand to impose three-month ban on live pig exports in order to boost domestic supplies
Norwegian man in Thailand guilty for scamming Norway’s Covid-19 compensation scheme
Kids ride free on BTS and MRT trains for National Children’s Day
3.7 million Moderna vaccines arriving in January, 1.3 million today
Thursday Covid Update: 5,775 new cases; provincial totals
Public Health Ministry pushes for January 15 cutoff for Test & Go
Mob accuses mother, grandmother of death at boy’s funeral
Dr Yong: Omicron spike imminent, get booster to end pandemic
Anutin: rise in Covid-19 infections is from careless New Year’s
Pattaya prepares “hospitel” beds, reviews home isolation measures after Covid spike
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
Pattaya sets up 3 free Covid-19 testing points to access nightlife
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
- Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Pattaya sets up 3 free Covid-19 testing points to access nightlife
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Recent comments: