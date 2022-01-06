Kids ride free on BTS and MRT trains for National Children’s Day

National Children’s Day is coming up on January 8 and if you’ve got no plans for it, how about taking the kids for a free ride on Bangkok’s BTS and MRT trains? To celebrate the holiday, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand will allow children under the age of 14 and under the height of 140 centimetres to ride for free.

The MRT will be handing out free ride coupons at the ticket offices in any MRT Station. Those coupons are valid all day through the full service hours of the Blue Line and Purple Line of the MRT.

The Bangkok Mass Transit System will offer a similar free ride experience, though they are careful to add some caveats to the free rides. They also offer free rides to children under 14 and under 140 centimetres, but to avoid unsupervised kids running amok throughout the train system, they expressly state the free tickets are only valid for kids who are travelling with their parents, and that they must start and end their journey at the same stop as their parents.

Like the MRT, children can get their free tickets at any BTS station and they can be used at every station of BTS Sukhumvit, Silom and Gold Lines. The BRT bus that connects with the Silom Line is also included in the free ticket offer.

Thailand celebrates National Children’s Day on the second Saturday of every January. This year, the BTS and MRT say they welcome families to take advantage of the free ticket to explore Bangkok for the holiday, but they urge the holidaymakers as well as all commuters to remain cautious and follow all safety restrictions and guidelines to protect against Covid-19 infection. They suggest always wearing your mask at all times while on trains or in train stations, social distance as much as possible, and taking advantage of the alcohol hand sanitiser that is offered at every station to wash your hands frequently.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand