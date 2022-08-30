Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places

One of Bangkok’s oldest streets has been named as one of the “coolest streets in the world.”

London-based Time Out magazine named Yaowarat Road the eighth coolest street in the world after polling readers about post-pandemic life in their city. Over 20,000 people took part in the poll which asked readers to base their ranking on food, fun, culture, and community.

Yaowarat Road in Samphanthawong district is the main artery of Bangkok’s Chinatown. Modern Chinatown now covers a large area around Yaowarat and Charoen Krung Road. It has been the main centre for trading by the Chinese community since they moved from their old site some 200 years ago to make way for the construction of Wat Phra Kaew, the Grand Palace.

Yaowarat Road is well known for its variety of foodstuffs, and at night turns into a large “food street” that draws tourists and locals from all over the city.

Time Out said…

“Lined with neon signs and bustling day or night, this cultural hub is home to temples, restaurants, markets, and legions of acupuncturists and dispensers of Chinese medicine.

“It’s been a street food lovers’ favourite for generations, but lately the area has seen cool galleries and high-end restaurants move in too, keeping Yaowarat as relevant and culturally diverse as the day it was paved.”

The top 10 coolest streets in the world are:

Rue Wellington, Montreal, Canada Gertrude street, Melbourne, Australia Great Western Road, Glasgow, Scotland Yongkang street, Taipei, Taiwan Værnedamsvej, Copenhagen, Denmark Karangahape road, Auckland, New Zealand Tai Ping Shan street, Hong Kong Yaowarat Road, Bangkok Oranienstrasse, Berlin, Germany Hayes Street, San Francisco, US

Meanwhile, Bangkok came in at 51 among 53 top cities in the world in 2022

SOURCE: Time Out